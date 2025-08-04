Sport and Music Named Official Reseller of Manchester United Matchday Hospitality

With the start of the 2025/2026 Premier League season just around the corner, Sport and Music is pleased to announce its new role as an authorised reseller of Manchester United’s premium matchday hospitality experiences.
Catering to both corporate clients looking for professionally delivered events and fans eager for a luxury day out at Old Trafford, Sport and Music provides only official hospitality packages that elevate every match into a memorable occasion.
Attending a live match featuring one of football’s most prestigious clubs is already a highlight—but this season’s anticipation is even greater. With Ruben Amorim at the helm and top-tier talent like Brazil international Matheus Cunha joining the squad, Manchester United are tipped to be strong contenders for major trophies.
Sport and Music’s partnership ensures customers can experience the highs and drama of Premier League football up close—with VIP seating, fine dining, and all the energy that only a packed Old Trafford can provide.