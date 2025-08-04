Sport and Music Named Official Reseller of Manchester United Matchday Hospitality

With the start of the 2025/2026 Premier League season just around the corner, Sport and Music is pleased to announce its new role as an authorised reseller of Manchester United’s premium matchday hospitality experiences.

Catering to both corporate clients looking for professionally delivered events and fans eager for a luxury day out at Old Trafford, Sport and Music provides only official hospitality packages that elevate every match into a memorable occasion.

Attending a live match featuring one of football’s most prestigious clubs is already a highlight—but this season’s anticipation is even greater. With Ruben Amorim at the helm and top-tier talent like Brazil international Matheus Cunha joining the squad, Manchester United are tipped to be strong contenders for major trophies.

Sport and Music’s partnership ensures customers can experience the highs and drama of Premier League football up close—with VIP seating, fine dining, and all the energy that only a packed Old Trafford can provide.

“We are thrilled Manchester United have chosen Sport and Music as an authorised reseller,” said Managing Director, David Poulton. “As a company with deep roots in the North West, it’s especially meaningful for us to work alongside them. We’re growing fast as a business and being able to provide access to such a globally recognisable brand is a marker of our ambition.”

Poulton added, “Manchester United’s hospitality services are renowned for their exceptional quality and focus on the customer, so it’s a perfect fit with our passion for giving our clients access to unforgettable experiences.”

What to expect in the matchday hospitality packages

Official hospitality packages include premium seating, gourmet dining, and exclusive lounge access—all while soaking up the drama of a high-stakes fixture.

Choose a experience:

Private Executive Box

The ultimate private experience. Host a group of 8 in a private executive box with a four-course buffet, complimentary bar, and private balcony seating. Includes match programmes and car parking.

Manchester Suite VIP

An exceptional matchday experience featuring a reserved table inside the Manchester Suite restaurant, champagne on arrival, a four-course à la carte menu, and a complimentary bar. Includes premium padded seats in the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand with access before, during, and after the match.

Salford Suite

A relaxed hospitality option with access to the Salford Suite Bar & Kitchen, where drinks and hot food are available to purchase. Includes executive padded seats in the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand and access before, during, and after the match.

Trinity Club (Pre-Match)

Perfect for fans who want a premium pre-match build-up. Includes a complimentary bar, informal bowl food, and pre-match entertainment. Please note, this package includes access to the Trinity Club before kick-off only and East Stand Level 2 seating.

Matchday Ticket Plus

A flexible, great-value option with executive padded seating and a meal voucher for use in the stadium concourse. Includes access to the ground two hours before kick-off and a complimentary match programme.

To create a bespoke event, or for any corporate and group bookings, contact [email protected]

Why book with Sport and Music?

Sport and Music doesn’t just deliver events—it creates experiences. Official, exclusive, and dedicated to making every booking uniquely memorable, the company offers unrivalled access to the places people want to be.

With over 15 years of experience delivering VIP tickets, corporate hospitality, and exclusive experiences, Sport and Music ensures unforgettable moments and a seamless journey from first contact to post-event.

Proudly working with Manchester United, Manchester City, the Professional Darts Corporation, and more, Sport and Music is firmly rooted in the North West and continues to expand its presence across the UK and beyond.