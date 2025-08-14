CMD Recruitment Champions Free Football Fridays for Young People in Bath

CMD Recruitment has joined forces with Future of Football FC to deliver four lively, all-day football camps for children aged 6 to 15 throughout August, complete with lunch included.

Independent recruitment consultancy CMD Recruitment has confirmed its backing for Free Football Fridays, a summer initiative offering no-cost football sessions to children in Bath every Friday during August.

The project, spearheaded by Future of Football FC, seeks to promote exercise, friendship, and a sense of community among local youngsters during the school holidays.

The events will run on 8, 15, 22, and 29 August, welcoming boys and girls between 6 and 15 years old, with no restrictions on skill level.

Dan Barfoot, Operations Manager at CMD Recruitment, said: “We’re excited to be supporting Free Football Fridays as part of our commitment to giving back to the local community. This initiative is a brilliant way to keep children active, engaged, and social over the summer — and it reflects the kind of values we promote at CMD every day.”

Attendees will benefit from expert coaching, structured matches, and a complimentary packed lunch.

The scheme ensures a safe and welcoming setting for children to stay active while forging new friendships.

With 400 total spaces available, each participant can book for one session only. Registration is open via the event’s website and a QR code, and places will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

The programme is supported jointly by CMD Recruitment and Elevate Cloud, in partnership with Future of Football FC, to reach as many families in Bath and nearby communities as possible.

Founded in 2020, Future of Football FC is a community-focused club devoted to making sport accessible for all children. Its programmes highlight skill development, inclusion, and diversity.

CMD Recruitment, operating from offices in Bath and Wiltshire, has a strong record of involvement in local projects. The consultancy works with both employers and jobseekers across multiple industries, viewing community engagement as central to its ethos.

Families eager to sign up can visit the event website for further details and booking information. Previous years’ popularity suggests places will be in high demand.