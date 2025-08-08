Leyton Orient Fans Offered Chance to Win £25,000 in BetWright Crossbar Challenge

BetWright, the Official Stadium Naming Rights Partner of Leyton Orient Football Club, has launched an exciting new matchday competition at The BetWright Stadium: the Bangers N’Cash Crossbar Challenge, offering fans the opportunity to take home up to £25,000.

At every Orient home match this season, one eligible supporter aged 18 or over will be randomly selected to take part during the half-time interval. Their task? Hit the crossbar with just one kick from the pitch. A successful strike will win them the prize pot, which starts at £3,000 for the opening fixture. If someone claims the prize, it resets to £1,000 for the next game. If unclaimed, the pot rolls over, increasing by £1,000 with each home game—up to a potential jackpot of £25,000. Even if they miss, participants will still receive a consolation prize.

Instead, they’ll choose from three sealed envelopes, each containing a different prize: A second shot at the crossbar, a Leyton Orient club shop gift card or a Leyton Orient shirt.

The BetWright Bangers N’Cash Crossbar Challenge makes its debut this Saturday (9th August) when the O’s return to action at The BetWright Stadium against Wigan.

“We wanted to give fans a real moment under the floodlights”



Speaking on the initiative, Yarry Troshchey, Chief Marketing Officer at BetWright, said: “We’re not here to be a shadow sponsor. Our aim is to be part of the club’s matchday rhythm, showing up, engaging with supporters, and creating experiences that live beyond just the branding.

“This initiative brings tension, theatre, and gives fans a real moment under the floodlights.

“We’re passionate about bringing energy to the BetWright Stadium experience, and nothing brings a crowd together like a half-time crossbar banger.”