Young people in Britain and around the world are being inspired by an uplifting example of sporting excellence, demonstrating how faith-based communities can play a vital role in engaging and empowering youth.

Young athletes representing the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (hereinafter Shincheonji Church of Jesus), delivered a remarkable performance at the 2025 Park Chung-hee Cup International Open Taekwondo Championship, sweeping the podium and showcasing how religious youth initiatives can foster global excellence.

The international tournament hosted approximately 4,200 athletes from 18 countries, including South Korea, the USA, and France. Held from 18th to 21st July at the Sangju Indoor Gymnasium, the event featured diverse categories such as breaking, poomsae (forms), performance, sparring, and kicking.

What makes this achievement particularly motivational for UK youth is the way 25 Shincheonji athletes converted limited preparation into success. Despite facing time constraints, they secured 4 gold, 7 silver, and 14 bronze medals—every athlete returned home with a medal.

Gold medallist Lee Jun-wi’s words reflect a mindset that many young Britons can relate to: “Although our training time wasn’t sufficient, I tried my best to concentrate within the given timeframe. I’m grateful that those efforts led to good results.” His humility and dedication highlight values of perseverance and gratitude that transcend borders.

Team manager Kim Deok-hun commended the high level of competition: “As an international-scale competition, many excellent athletes from home and abroad participated, resulting in high-level competition. I’m proud that our athletes performed to their full potential without wavering. Based on this competition, we will systematically prepare our training system and strategies so that we can participate with more personnel and improved skills next year.”

This victory follows a pattern of strong results. Earlier this month, at the 2025 Kim Un-yong Cup International Open in Busan, all 12 participants from the Shincheonji team took home medals. And in 2024, 5 of their 18 athletes medalled at the Mungyeong World Taekwondo Festival—evidence of a consistent and structured youth development effort.

For UK faith communities exploring new ways to engage younger generations, this example is a compelling model. The Shincheonji Church of Jesus promotes holistic youth development, combining faith, sport, and cultural initiatives to promote healthier lifestyles and social contribution.

This story affirms that when religious institutions invest meaningfully in youth through sport, the benefits extend far beyond the podium—fostering character, discipline, and inspiration for the next generation.