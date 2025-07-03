Glasgow Karting Prodigy Jack Marshall Joins GB4 Team Pace Performance

Rising Scottish karting star Jack Marshall has taken a major step forward in his motorsport journey by signing with GB4 outfit Pace Performance. The Glasgow-based talent has now begun formal training ahead of a potential race seat for the 2026 season, aiming to turn his early karting success into a professional single-seater career.

A passionate fan of motorsport since childhood, Jack has long dreamt of climbing the single-seater racing ladder. He began karting at a young age—initially for fun and then semi-competitively—before turning to sim racing during the global pandemic in 2020. After completing school, he made the decision to return to the track and, in early 2025, tested himself at his local circuit. His ability was instantly apparent and he was granted a BIKC licence and immediate entry into the elite category.

Teamsport Karting Chief Instructor Aidan Stewart said:

“It was clear from the early sessions that Jack had an exceptional talent, but also the drive to improve every time he went on the track. I am not surprised that he has been picked up by a racing team, and am looking forward to following his career up the Formula ranks.”

Jack’s rapid rise has been nothing short of impressive. From a 10th-place finish in February, to 5th in March, he went on to record the fastest-ever lap time at the circuit in April—surpassing drivers with years of experience. In the Elite series, he finished third overall, despite missing the first two rounds of the season.

He’s now preparing for the next step: a debut in the BIKC Championships, with finals scheduled for November in Warrington. Local qualifiers are underway at Teamsport Clydebank, where Jack recently posted a time faster than the current leading average.

Jack said:

“There are some very strong racers in Clydebank, and we are always pushing each other to go faster. I think I’ve still got work to do to get the fastest qualifying time but looking forward to the challenge.”

Jack’s impressive karting form has attracted interest from several GB4 teams. He has now signed with Pace Performance as an Academy driver. The team, new to the GB4 grid in 2025 following success in the Ginetta Juniors, sees Jack as a key part of their long-term development.

Team owner Sean Byrne said:

“We have been excited by what we have seen from Jack, and are looking forward to seeing him in our car next year alongside our other drivers to continue to push Pace Performance towards the top of the GB4 grid.”

To prepare for the step into single-seater competition, Jack is undergoing intensive training with Kokoro Performance, a highly respected motorsport coaching group. His training team includes none other than 2024 F2 Monaco Grand Prix winner Zak O’Sullivan and former F3 racer Johnathan Hoggard.

Johnathan said:

“It’s been a pleasure to work with Jack so far in his early development for single seater racing. We have been impressed by Jack’s determination to improve and therefore how quickly he has been able to learn about the differences from karting. We are looking forward to seeing how he develops further and get him ready for a full racing programme in 2026.”

Jack’s rise through the ranks has been powered by talent, determination and perseverance—not wealth or legacy. With no motorsport family background or major financial backing, he’s proving that grit and ability can still open doors in professional racing. After just six months in elite competition, his trajectory is nothing short of remarkable.

Follow Jack’s journey on Instagram: @jackmarshall.15