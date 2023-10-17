Graham Hill’s Family Auctions Valuable Memorabilia Collection Expected to Fetch Over £250,000

The family of Formula 1 legend Graham Hill is auctioning off a remarkable collection of memorabilia from his illustrious racing career, with expectations of it fetching over a quarter of a million pounds. The collection includes Hill’s first-place trophy from his final and record-breaking fifth victory at the Monaco Grand Prix, estimated to sell for up to £50,000.

Graham Hill, who passed away in 1975 at age 46, was a double Formula One world champion and affectionately known as ‘Mr. Monaco.’ The auction listing describes the trophy as “Graham Hill’s last World Championship race victory” and notes that it is believed to be the first time a Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 1st place trophy has been publicly offered for sale.

Another notable item in the collection is a Period Bell Formula 1 Helmet painted in Hill’s iconic colours, expected to draw bids of up to £30,000. This helmet was one of the first to feature a “full face” guard. Additionally, a 1960 painting of Graham Hill by artist Michael Turner is estimated to sell for around £4,500.

Graham Hill, the father of fellow F1 champion Damon Hill, appeared on ITV’s “This is Your Life” in 1971. The red book signed by host Eamonn Andrew commemorates that appearance is available for sale at £2,000.

Hill’s remarkable achievements in motorsport included winning the Triple Crown of Motorsport, which consists of the Indianapolis 500, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the Formula One World Drivers’ Championship.

Furthermore, a letter from Lord Mountbatten regarding a posthumous knighthood for Graham Hill is being auctioned for £550. The letter was sent to Hill’s widow, Bette, after Graham’s tragic death in a plane crash and mentions the royal family’s condolences and plans for a posthumous knighthood, which ultimately couldn’t be awarded.

The Graham Hill Collection comprises 59 lots in total and is expected to achieve a total sale value of £291,500. RM Sotheby’s, the auction house, expressed its honour in presenting this remarkable collection, which offers a unique glimpse into the life and career of one of motorsport’s most significant drivers.

