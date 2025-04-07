Joe Fraser Launches New Lichfield Gymnastics Club in Collaboration with LoveAdmin

Olympic medallist and World Champion gymnast Joe Fraser has officially unveiled his latest venture – a brand-new gymnastics club in Lichfield – in partnership with sports technology provider LoveAdmin. Already attracting strong interest, the Joe Fraser Gymnastics Club is supported by LoveAdmin’s state-of-the-art booking and management platform, making access seamless for young athletes and their families.

Recognised as one of Britain’s most accomplished male gymnasts, Fraser is still competing at the highest level while turning his attention to developing the sport from the ground up. The opening of his club signals a bold step into the world of grassroots sport, where his elite experience will directly benefit young gymnasts beginning their journey.

Even while pursuing his own training goals, Fraser is dedicating time and energy to cultivating talent at the community level. His new club promises a positive, inclusive coaching environment designed to nurture confidence and ability in aspiring gymnasts of all backgrounds and experience levels.

“I’m passionate about making gymnastics accessible to everyone, and I want to create a space where young athletes can develop their skills, confidence, and love for the sport,” said Fraser. “The partnership with LoveAdmin has helped to make this happen, with their input and advice we’re able to provide a first-class experience from day one, with easy access to online booking and an efficient way for parents to stay connected with their child’s progress.”

Fraser’s coaching philosophy will mirror his own rise in the sport – underpinned by hard work, perseverance, and a genuine love for gymnastics. The club’s ethos centres around providing a nurturing, safe, and empowering training environment, where life lessons go hand in hand with athletic development.

LoveAdmin brings powerful, easy-to-use software to clubs across the UK, helping reduce admin burdens so coaches can concentrate on training delivery. With this partnership, Joe Fraser’s club gains access to automated systems for bookings, payments, attendance, and communications – simplifying the process for both staff and families.

“This partnership is a perfect match,” said LoveAdmin CEO Dave Evans, “Joe Fraser’s dedication to gymnastics excellence aligns with our commitment to helping clubs grow and succeed. By providing the technology to support his vision, we’re excited to play a part in shaping the future of gymnastics.”

The creation of Joe Fraser Gymnastics Club marks a key milestone for Lichfield and the wider gymnastics community. With a focus on accessibility and progression, the club offers pathways for children at every level – from beginners exploring the basics to those aiming for competitive success.

In a sport where structure and communication are vital, LoveAdmin ensures smooth day-to-day operations behind the scenes. Parents benefit from one centralised platform for bookings, payments, and updates – offering convenience and continued engagement with their child’s development.

Thanks to Fraser’s world-class expertise and LoveAdmin’s cutting-edge tech, the Joe Fraser Gymnastics Club is poised to become a hub of excellence across the West Midlands – welcoming young gymnasts into a supportive, aspirational environment where they can truly flourish.

To find out more or sign up, visit https://joefrasergymnastics.co.uk. For information on LoveAdmin’s management tools, head to Loveadmin.com.