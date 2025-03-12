Rapsodo Joins Forces with Rose Ladies Series to Champion Women’s Golf

Rapsodo, a global leader in sports analytics and performance-tracking technology, has announced an exciting partnership with the Rose Ladies Series, the renowned women’s golf development series established by Major Champion Justin Rose and his wife, Kate Rose. This collaboration highlights Rapsodo’s dedication to supporting female golfers by equipping them with state-of-the-art technology to enhance their performance.

As part of this partnership, the Rapsodo MLM2PRO Launch Monitor + Golf Simulator has been named the Official Launch Monitor of the Rose Ladies Series. The competition will feature five one-day tournaments across England from 28 April to 9 May 2025, each with a £10,000 prize fund.

In addition, Rapsodo will award an MLM2PRO Launch Monitor to each tournament winner and will host demonstrations and activations before the events, allowing participants to experience the benefits of its cutting-edge tracking technology and understand how it can elevate their game.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Rose Ladies Series and empower these talented players with data-driven insights,” says Matthew Rigby, Director of International Markets at Rapsodo.

“By making accurate data and performance analytics accessible, we’re levelling the playing field, ensuring that every player has the tools they need to reach their full potential.”

Kate Rose, co-founder of the Rose Ladies Series, spoke about the importance of the collaboration: “One of the biggest barriers for developing players is access to high-quality training tools. Through our partnership with Rapsodo, we’re equipping Rose Ladies Series players with the accurate data and insights they need to grow, compete, and ultimately succeed at the highest level.”

Justin Rose also expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: “We’re excited to bring on Rapsodo as it’s known for providing precise data that can help all the Rose Ladies Series players play to their best potential through data-driven insights and improvement.”

This partnership further demonstrates Rapsodo’s commitment to making professional-grade technology more accessible, helping golfers at all levels refine their skills and push their game to the next level.

For more details about Rapsodo and its products, visit www.rapsodo.co.uk.