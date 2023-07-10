Grandmother, 62, Unveils Remarkable Transformation – Critics Urge Her to “Conform to Her Age”

An esteemed matriarch faced severe online backlash and received unsolicited advice to “conform to her age” after showcasing a stunning makeover.

Cheryl McGregor, a 62-year-old woman who had previously attracted media attention due to her relationship with her younger spouse, Quran McCain, 25, recently took the internet by storm by sharing intimate moments from their love story. Unfortunately, this couple has often been the target of online hostility due to their significant age difference of 37 years. However, this time around, Cheryl had to bear the brunt of criticism alone when she posted a video showcasing her makeup transformation.

On her Instagram account (@therealoliver6060), she uploaded a clip where she initially appeared with her hair in a bun, donning a casual, slightly unkempt T-shirt. But within seconds, she elegantly waved her hand at the camera, only to reappear with beautifully curled hair, immaculate makeup, and a striking red plunging top.

In the video caption, Cheryl cryptically wrote, “Trust I snatch his soul,” most likely alluding to her loving husband, Quran.

Unfortunately, social media users were quick to admonish her attempts to maintain a youthful appearance.

One follower expressed, “You possess undeniable beauty, but it would be more appropriate if you conducted yourself according to your age. I’m not trying to spread negativity; I’m just being honest.”

Another individual chimed in with a touch of humor, remarking, “Easy there, grandma, you almost did a backflip!”

In a more cynical tone, someone quipped, “She appears 80 years old.”

Adding to the criticism, another commenter exclaimed, “She resembles the Grim Reaper, and it’s quite fitting.”

Nonetheless, Cheryl found solace in the support of others who rallied behind her.

One social media user defiantly stated, “You go, Cheryl! Pay no attention to the naysayers; they clearly lack meaningful pursuits.”

Another individual added, “You look absolutely incredible. Stay true to your beautiful self.”

Cheryl and Quran’s paths first crossed in 2012 when he was a mere 15 years old.

At the time, he worked at a fast-food establishment managed by Cheryl’s son, Chris. However, their romantic connection didn’t blossom until much later. After a period of lost contact, their lives serendipitously intersected on November 4, 2020, when Quran, now a caretaker, encountered Cheryl working as a cashier at a convenience store. Despite Quran being younger than Cheryl’s own children, the couple discovered a profound connection that transcended age, fostering an unyielding chemistry between them. Their bond grew stronger as they began sharing video clips on TikTok, using the platform to counteract the negativity that Cheryl faced in response to a dance video she posted.

In no time, their virtual collaboration blossomed into a real-life relationship, culminating in their official status as a couple in April of the following year. Their love story unfolded rapidly, with Quran popping the question at an Olive Garden restaurant in July 2021, presenting Cheryl with an engagement ring valued at $3,000 (£2,200).

Speaking to NeedToKnow.co.uk, Quran revealed, “I was incredibly nervous leading up to the moment, and I did my best to maintain composure. However, as soon as we arrived in the parking lot, tears streamed down my face.”

He continued, “There are countless reasons why I chose Cheryl to be my wife. Her beauty, grace, strength, dignity, honesty, and empathy are just a few of the qualities that captivated me.”

Cheryl was taken aback by the surprise proposal but felt an overwhelming sense of being cherished.

Currently, the couple is actively searching for a surrogate in the hope of embarking on their journey to start a family.