Embarking on the Neurodiversity Roadshow: A Circuit of Inclusive Sensory Experiences Throughout Ireland

Neurodiversity Training International, in collaboration with The Big White Coach Events and Lushlife, is delighted to unveil the forthcoming Neurodiversity Roadshow. This pioneering series of events is designed to offer rich sensory experiences catering to both children and adults. The roadshow, featuring the innovative Sensory Coach, will traverse through Derry, Belfast, Dublin, and Monaghan during February and March.

Initiated by Jude Morrow from Neurodiversity Training International, Gail Walker of The Big White Coach Events, and Grace Bigger of Lushlife, this initiative seeks to bridge the gap in sensory activities and opportunities across Ireland. The Big White Coach provides a travelling sensory experience tailored to individuals with distinct sensory needs.

Jude Morrow, a prominent figure in neurodiversity advocacy, highlighted the significance of the event: “This is an opportunity for families and adults to come together to enjoy positive sensory experiences and for others to witness the potential of inclusive events tailored for Autistic/ADHD kids and adults. As far as sensory activities for the whole family, there aren’t that many and we believe this could be a gamechanger as well as a fun day out.”

The Neurodiversity Roadshow is set to offer a plethora of activities aimed at captivating participants of every age. The event will feature interactive sensory stations, insightful talks by Jude Morrow and Grace Bigger, and the opportunity to discover the Sensory Coach’s unique attributes.

Grace Bigger from Lushlife remarked on the roadshow’s broader mission: “We believe in the power of inclusive events that cater to the diverse needs of our community. This roadshow is more than just an event; it’s a movement towards creating a more understanding and accommodating society for neurodiverse individuals, their parents, and even professionals who want to see inclusive events.”

The roadshow welcomes the general public, with a call to action for prospective attendees to register promptly due to the limited capacity. The Sensory Coach will offer three exclusive sessions at each location, complemented by discussions for parents and families in the venue’s conference rooms. Tickets for the Derry event at the Waterfoot Hotel on February 10th, 2024, The Balmoral Hotel in Belfast on February 17th, 2024, and the Hillgrove Hotel in Monaghan on March 2nd, 2024, are available on Eventbrite.

For further details and updates on the Neurodiversity Roadshow, please visit the Eventbrite information page – https://www.eventbrite.ie/o/neurodiversity-training-international-31278198411