Global Organisations Rally Behind CREST Community Supporter Initiative

CREST, the international non-profit membership body representing the global cyber security industry, is pleased to announce the addition of its first nine Community Supporters to the initiative, following its launch in July. The CREST Community Supporter initiative offers organisations with a shared interest in elevating standards in the global cyber security sector a tangible means to support CREST in its mission to foster capability, capacity, consistency, and collaboration.

Nick Benson, CREST CEO, expressed his excitement, stating, “I am thrilled to welcome our first nine Community Supporters. To meet the vast array of challenges facing the world of cyber, we must join forces and be serious about open and effective collaboration. Developing relationships and formalising them through our supporter initiative is key to our mission and each of these fantastic organisations will play an important role in helping us build a globally resilient cyber security industry.

Benson added, “By combining the strengths of the cyber security service providers that make up the CREST membership with our new Community Supporters, the whole cyber ecosystem can be brought together to solve the most pressing and complex problems of the day.”

The nine organisations joining the CREST Community Supporter initiative are as follows:

The CREST Community Supporter initiative was launched to collaborate with organisations and entities that share CREST’s core values and mission of enhancing cyber security standards worldwide.

CREST Community Supporters align with CREST’s goals and seek to tangibly support the cyber security industry. The initiative comprises three supporter levels: Silver, Gold, and Platinum, each offering a wide range of benefits, including enhanced collaboration with CREST, promotional support, event discounts, CREST exam vouchers, and more.

For further information on the benefits of the CREST Community Supporter programme, please visit www.crest-approved.org/about-us/crest-community-supporters/ or contact crestsupporter@crest-approved.org.