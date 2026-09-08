Matters.Cloud Announces Partnership with Klyant

Fraser Mayfield, CEO of Matters.Cloud said: “We’re delighted to partner with Klyant and bring together two solutions that complement each other so well. By combining Matters.Cloud’s legal practice management platform with Klyant’s specialist legal accounting expertise, we’re giving law firms across the UK and Ireland a smarter, more connected way to manage their business. We’re excited about what this partnership will achieve for our customers.”
“Both companies share a vision of delivering modern, cloud-first technology that helps law firms work more efficiently. By combining Matters.Cloud’s practice management capabilities with Klyant’s specialist legal accounting expertise, we’re creating a solution that gives UK firms the flexibility, automation and insight they need to grow with confidence. We believe this partnership represents a significant opportunity for the legal market, and we’re looking forward to working together to deliver real value for our customers.”