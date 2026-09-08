Matters.Cloud Announces Partnership with Klyant

Partnership brings together best in class legal practice management and legal accounting to deliver a seamless cloud solution for law firms across the UK and Ireland. LONDON, UK. September 7th, 2026 – Matters.Cloud , a leading provider of cloud-based legal practice management software, today announced a new partnership with Klyant , the specialist legal accounting platform designed specifically for law firms.

The partnership combines the strengths of both platforms to provide legal practices across the UK and Ireland with a fully integrated cloud solution that streamlines both matter management and legal accounting. By connecting Matters.Cloud with Klyant, firms can reduce manual administration, improve data accuracy and gain greater visibility across both operational and financial processes. Fraser Mayfield, CEO of Matters.Cloud said: “We’re delighted to partner with Klyant and bring together two solutions that complement each other so well. By combining Matters.Cloud’s legal practice management platform with Klyant’s specialist legal accounting expertise, we’re giving law firms across the UK and Ireland a smarter, more connected way to manage their business. We’re excited about what this partnership will achieve for our customers.”

Matters.Cloud enables legal professionals to manage clients and matters, record time and expenses, raise invoices, track opportunities and collaborate on tasks and documents, all from a single cloud based platform. Klyant complements this by delivering purpose built legal accounting capabilities, including client and office accounting, compliance focused financial management and reporting designed specifically for the legal sector.

The integration allows firms to synchronise key information between the two systems, including clients, matters, invoices and credit notes.

In addition, firms can import clients and matters from Klyant into Matters.Cloud, creating a seamless workflow that reduces duplicate data entry while ensuring both systems remain synchronised.

The integration also extends to legal accounting workflows, enabling fee earners to record and manage client account transactions and disbursements directly within Matters.Cloud while ensuring financial information is accurately reflected in Klyant. This provides firms with a single, connected experience that reduces administrative overhead, improves financial visibility and supports compliance with the specialist accounting requirements of UK law firms.

Together, Matters.Cloud and Klyant offer a modern alternative to legacy practice management and accounting systems, enabling firms to benefit from cloud technology without compromising on the specialist functionality required by legal professionals.