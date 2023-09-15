Pioneering UK Electric Car Manufacturer, ARK Motors, Launches Groundbreaking ARK Zero at Just £5,995

ARK Motors, an industry trailblazer in the automotive sector, celebrated a momentous milestone by commencing deliveries of their groundbreaking creation, the ARK Zero. As the United Kingdom’s premier all-electric car company, ARK Motors is setting new standards with the ARK Zero, which is now available for delivery at an astonishingly affordable price of £5,995. This move redefines affordability in the electric vehicle market, making sustainable transportation accessible to all.

Distinguishing itself from traditional automakers, ARK Motors is exclusively dedicated to the production of electric vehicles, with the ARK Zero leading the charge. This innovative vehicle seamlessly combines affordability with cutting-edge technology, poised to accelerate the UK’s transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable transportation landscape.

Yilmaz Bora, CEO of ARK Motors, emphasised their commitment to creating “The Future of Urban Mobility” that is not only smarter and smoother but also greener. By ushering in an era free from fossil fuel dependence and embracing electric vehicles like the ARK Zero, ARK Motors envisions positive change within communities and the preservation of the planet for generations to come.

Bora expressed gratitude, stating, “I want to thank our customers for believing in us since day one and dedicated employees for their efforts, which have helped us swiftly establish ourselves in the electric vehicle market and provide innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of consumers.”

To discover more about ARK Motors and explore the ARK Zero, visit their official website at https://www.futureofurbanmobility.co/

About ARK Motors

ARK Motors holds the distinction of being the United Kingdom’s sole all-electric car company, deeply committed to the production of purely electric vehicles. With a steadfast focus on affordability, innovation, and sustainability, ARK Motors leads the way towards a greener and more promising future for urban mobility. For additional information, please visit https://www.futureofurbanmobility.co/