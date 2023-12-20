Planet Computers and HyperAppliance Join Forces to Unveil $1 Billion Decentralised AI Manufacturing Venture

Planet Computers has today announced a strategic partnership with HyperCycle to create HyperAppliance, a new Decentralised AI hardware manufacturer. Their inaugural product, the HyperAIBox, is an innovative, user-friendly device with an integrated touchscreen, designed to facilitate AI Compute on HyperCycle.ai’s internet of AI.

HyperAppliance has secured investment from various sophisticated investors, including the leading hardware accelerator startup Kor/Accel. This investment has positioned HyperAppliance for substantial scaling and led to an initial $30 million order from Planet Computers.

This collaboration heralds a $1 billion opportunity in the AI Computing sector. HyperAppliance, emerging from the HyperCycle ecosystem, reflects the collective effort of various stakeholders in AI hardware, software, and network provision.

The $30 million contract is the first in a series expected between HyperAppliance and Planet Computers, aiming to manufacture over 50,000 HyperAiBoxes.

The HyperAiBox is a groundbreaking development in Decentralised AI computing, offering straightforward, effective access for users to join the AI Computation Economy.

Developed for HyperAppliance, the HyperAiBox is an efficient, compact computer that integrates AI computing into daily life, highlighting Planet Computers’ expertise in producing cutting-edge AI computing devices. HyperAppliance’s rapid expansion signifies a key achievement for its partners and a commitment to continual innovation.

Evan Rodenberg, CEO and co-founder of HyperAppliance, commented: “This collaboration is more than a synergy between two innovative entities; it is a beacon for the future of AI. Together, we are breaking down the barriers to entry for Decentralised AI computation. We are forging a path for inclusive, groundbreaking AI solutions that empower every individual to be an active participant in this technological revolution. Our partnership is not just about creating products; it’s about democratising access to advanced AI and enabling a collective leap forward into a future where everyone can contribute to, and benefit from, the immense potential of AI.”

Dr Janko Mrsic-Flogel, CEO of Planet Computers, remarked: “This announcement marks a significant milestone for Planet, extending the company’s capabilities into computing hardware and AI. Holding a PhD in Neural Networks myself, I am particularly pleased that Planet is a critical partner in the production of infrastructure components for the decentralised AI fabric that HyperCycle is building.”

Toufi Saliba, CEO and Founder of HyperCycle, added: “While HyperCycle remains focused on the network elements for the Internet of AI there are several key components that enable that distribution, notably this partnership with Planet Computers. It will help accelerate our vision with the HyperAiBox and the formation of HyperAppliance that is likely to be the fastest growing hardware company which has already shipped its products into 100s of customers around the globe since its inception this Summer.”