Radar Healthcare Enhances Horizon’s Expansion with Compliance Software for Residential Care

Radar Healthcare, a prominent supplier of software for risk, quality, and compliance management, is bolstering Horizon‘s operations as it broadens its residential care offerings for children and young people in Wiltshire.

The comprehensive tools provided by Radar Healthcare will be instrumental in helping Horizon maintain robust governance as its services grow. With features to manage incidents and audits, the software will ensure any issues are swiftly managed, while fostering a culture of learning and continuous improvement within the organisation.

Radar Healthcare’s compliance tools are designed to keep Horizon aligned with evolving regulatory standards, enabling them to meet and even surpass requirements. Additionally, its data analytics and reporting tools will deliver valuable insights into performance, supporting Horizon in monitoring progress and identifying areas to enhance their care.

This partnership will also allow Horizon’s new Wiltshire homes to benefit from consistent quality standards and benchmarking practices across all its locations.

Paul Johnson, CEO of Radar Healthcare, shared his excitement about the collaboration, stating: “We are honoured to support Horizon. Our mission is to enable organisations to deliver the highest standards of care, and we are confident that our solutions will help Horizon achieve their goals of providing a safe, nurturing environment for children.”

Amanda Cunningham, CEO of Horizon, remarked: “We are honoured to partner with Wiltshire Council on this vital initiative. At Horizon, we believe every young person deserves a stable, nurturing environment where they can grow and thrive. Our new home is warm, comfortable, and inviting, providing children with the solid foundation they need to build brighter futures.”