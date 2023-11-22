RECnGO’s New Mac Dashboard Blends Traditional and Mobile Cameras for Streamlined Video Production

In a significant advancement for video production technology, RECnGO has updated its Mac dashboard to integrate mobile devices with MICL/DSLR cameras. This development follows the success of its mobile-first, multi-angle live streaming and video recording studio app for iOS, which has attracted over 250,000 users since its 2022 launch. The new Mac dashboard is designed for semi-pro and professional videographers looking to minimise their equipment without sacrificing quality.

Greg Szél, CEO of RECnGO, expressed enthusiasm about the update, stating, “This update to our Mac dashboard signifies a major leap in mobile-first video production technology.” Gábor Schwarz, CRO of RECnGO and ex-UStream executive, further emphasised, “Our aim is to bridge the gap between mobile and professional-grade cameras, offering creators an unparalleled level of flexibility and creative control in their videography.”

Notable Features of the Mac Dashboard:

Hybrid Integration: Seamlessly blend the capabilities of MICL/DSLR and action cameras with smartphones and tablets for multi-angle shooting.

Enhanced Control: Directly manage video setups from Mac, incorporating both traditional cameras and mobile devices.

Live Production Features: Implement real-time edits, texts, images, and layers to produce broadcast-quality content instantly.

Built-in Audio Mixer: Independently adjust and balance sound during live streams from the studio device’s audio mixer.

Streamlined Workflow: Reduce dependence on bulky gear, ensuring cost-effective and accessible video production while maintaining quality.

This innovative update is set to transform the video production landscape for content creators, filmmakers, and digital marketers. By leveraging the high-quality video capabilities of DSLR/MICL cameras with the innovation and convenience of mobile devices, the Mac dashboard enables the creation of dynamic and professional-quality content.

The RECnGO Mac dashboard is now available for download on the RECnGO website. Content creators looking for Black Friday deals will find attractive offers. For further details and to revolutionise your video production, visit www.recngo.com.