Business Number Plate Sales Double as Firms Use Registrations to Extend Fleet Life and Go Viral

SWANSEA, UK. June 30th, 2026 – Private number plates are increasingly being used by UK businesses for reasons that go far beyond personalisation, according to Private number plates are increasingly being used by UK businesses for reasons that go far beyond personalisation, according to Plates4Less

While many motorists associate personalised registrations with prestige vehicles and personal names, businesses are increasingly using registrations as branding tools, vehicle identifiers and, in some cases, a way of helping older fleet vehicles maintain a more modern and professional appearance and therefore save money.

Plates4Less says it first noticed a significant increase in business-related enquiries during 2022 and the trend has continued to accelerate.

The company reports that business-to-business enquiries and sales more than doubled during 2025 compared with 2024, with demand coming from sole traders, SMEs and larger fleet operators alike.

The increase prompted the launch of a hugely successful dedicated Business Hub , alongside a new Business Number Plate Guide and free Quick Guide designed to help organisations identify branding, fleet and marketing opportunities through personalised registrations.

Tony Clark of Plates4Less , said: “When we first started seeing the increase in 2022, we assumed it might be a short-term trend. Instead, we’ve continued to see growing interest from businesses year after year.

“Business enquiries and sales more than doubled in 2025 compared with 2024, and we’re seeing demand from sectors ranging from tradespeople and logistics firms through to professional services, retailers and online businesses.

“What’s particularly interesting is the variety of reasons. Some businesses are focused on branding, some on fleet management, while others have discovered that a clever registration can become a surprisingly effective marketing tool.”

According to Plates4Less , business registrations generally fall into four categories:

• Brand and company name registrations

• Fleet-life extending registrations

• Investment and asset purchases

• Humorous and memorable registrations designed to attract attention

Many businesses report that personalised registrations help create a stronger professional image while making vehicles easier to identify around depots, customer sites and company premises.

Others have discovered that registrations can help modernise the appearance of vehicles, reducing pressure to replace perfectly serviceable fleet vehicles purely for image reasons.

However, it is the final category that is generating some of the strongest reactions.

While branding and fleet management remain the primary drivers, Plates4Less says some of the most memorable success stories come from businesses choosing clever, humorous or industry-related registrations.

C4 PET, DEN 715T, M1 NCE, HU63 OAK and 240 V, who report that customers frequently comment on the plates, photograph them and share them online. The company has interviewed business owners using registrations such asand, who report that customers frequently comment on the plates, photograph them and share them online.

Several business owners said the registrations had generated conversations, recommendations and social media engagement that far exceeded their expectations.

Tony Clark added: “A clever registration can become a talking point. We regularly hear from businesses whose customers remember the registration long after they’ve forgotten the vehicle itself.

“The best registrations combine branding with personality. They help businesses stand out in crowded markets and often generate conversations that traditional advertising simply doesn’t.”

The company says demand is coming from businesses of all sizes, from sole traders operating a single van through to larger organisations managing extensive fleets.