Millions of UK drivers assume they can drive any car on their annual insurance, and many could be caught out

New research reveals a widespread knowledge gap around “Driving Other Cars” cover, and a simple two-minute check that could save motorists from making the wrong assumption.

77% of UK drivers are mistaken or uncertain about whether their annual insurance covers them to drive another person’s car.

60% could not correctly identify that Driving Other Cars cover is third party only.

17% are at risk on both counts, an estimated 6.8 million UK drivers who may believe they are fully protected when they are not.

A simple policy check before borrowing a car can clear up the confusion in minutes.

For the full research findings visit: covertime.com/guides/insurance-knowledge-gaps

LONDON, UK. July 9th, 2026 – New research from Covertime.com has revealed a widespread knowledge gap around driving a car you do not own, with millions of UK drivers unsure whether their annual insurance covers them to borrow a friend or family member’s vehicle.

Drivers who assume they are covered may have less protection than they think, and in some cases none at all, which is why checking a policy before borrowing a car matters.

The research comes from temporary car insurance provider Covertime , whose survey of 1,120 UK licenced drivers found that more than three quarters (77%) are mistaken or uncertain about whether their annual insurance covers them to drive another person’s car. In reality, Driving Other Cars (DOC) cover is not included in many policies, particularly for younger or less experienced drivers.

Most motorists (60%) were also not aware that DOC cover, where it exists on a comprehensive motor insurance policy, is typically third party only and does not protect the borrowed vehicle if it is damaged in an accident.

And 17% of UK drivers, an estimated 6.8 million people, both assume they can drive other people’s cars under their own insurance and are unaware that DOC cover, where it exists, is typically third party only. That combination means many may believe they are fully protected when borrowing a vehicle when in reality they could have little or no valid cover at all.

The knowledge gap matters because driving without valid insurance carries real consequences. According to the Motor Insurers’ Bureau, an estimated 300,000 vehicles are driven without valid insurance every single day in the UK, costing the economy around £1 billion annually. Almost 160,000 uninsured vehicles were seized from UK roads last year, the highest figure in 17 years, though this new survey insight suggests much of the problem may come down to confusion rather than deliberate law-breaking.

Tom Warsop, motor insurance expert at Covertime , explains: “This really is not about catching people out, it is about making sure drivers understand their cover before they borrow a car, because a lot of people simply assume they are protected when they may not be.

“The single most important thing any driver can do before borrowing a car is check their policy rather than assume. It takes two minutes to check.

“Driving Other Cars cover is not standard on most comprehensive policies, and even where it does exist, it is almost always third party only, so it will only pay out for damage to third parties, not for the car you were driving.

“The good news is that it is easily solved. If you check and find you are not covered, temporary insurance lets you borrow the car with comprehensive cover rather than third party only.”