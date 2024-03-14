Introducing the Game-Changing Coach Service to Alton Towers: Direct Routes from 14 Key UK Locations

TheCoachCompany.co.uk is thrilled to unveil a groundbreaking transportation pact with Alton Towers, aiming to make the UK’s premier theme park more accessible than ever before.

In a pioneering move, every Saturday will now see direct coach services departing from 14 significant towns and cities across the UK, marking a new era in theme park travel.

A representative from Alton Towers Resort expressed their enthusiasm, stating, “We are delighted to collaborate with The Coach Company, offering an affordable and convenient shuttle service from several surrounding cities and towns. We look forward to welcoming thrillseekers and families to Alton Towers Resort this season.”

This new service promises to bridge the gap between Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Dudley, Liverpool, Widnes, Macclesfield, Manchester, Stockport, Warrington, Leicester, Leeds, Nottingham, Loughborough, Sheffield, and Barnsley, and the excitement of Alton Towers, ensuring a smoother journey for many.

Aimed at dismantling travel obstacles, this initiative opens up the park to a wider audience, enabling people from all over the nation to forge lasting memories.

Full details on departure times, pricing, and booking procedures are available at Alton Towers Tickets.

In an unprecedented move, customers can now effortlessly reserve their coach seats and theme park tickets simultaneously, offering unmatched convenience and savings.

Travel to the park is set at the competitive price of just £30 per person aboard our fleet of modern, climate-controlled shuttle coaches.

Our mission is to facilitate an effortless and enjoyable travel experience for all park-goers. This summer, let Alton Towers and The Coach Company, the leading name in UK coach travel, be part of your unforgettable journey.

We’re excited to contribute to these incredible travel experiences and invite everyone to embark on this adventure filled with fun, thrills, and enchantment.

