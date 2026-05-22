SCEND becomes one of the UK’s few B Corp-certified logistics providers

SCEND has obtained B Corp Certification from B Lab, placing the company among a small minority of UK logistics and e-commerce fulfilment operators to achieve the accreditation.
The B Corp framework measures businesses against verified standards of social and environmental responsibility. While the UK market contains an estimated 3,500 third-party logistics (3PL) providers, only a handful have secured certification. SCEND achieved a B Impact Assessment score of 93.7, comfortably above the minimum score required.
“We didn’t set out in 2017 to become a B Corp – we just made decisions we could defend to ourselves. B Corp is the external audit of whether we actually did. The fact that fulfilment as a sector is so under-represented in the certification tells you something about how far it has to go, and we’d rather be part of changing that than waiting for it to change.”