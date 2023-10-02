Austrian State Secretary Addresses Pharma Logistics at FlyPharma Europe 2023

FlyPharma Conference Europe is honored to welcome Mr. Florian Tursky, the Austrian State Secretary, as a speaker at FlyPharma Europe 2023. Mr. Tursky will kick off the conference by discussing the key strengths and current challenges facing the pharmaceutical logistics industry.

Florian Tursky’s background includes studies in press relations and integrated communication in Krems, Austria. He gained valuable experience in the private sector as the Regional Manager for Vienna at P8 Marketing and served as the CEO of 3D Elements. He later transitioned back into politics as the Press Officer of Governor Günther Platter, eventually becoming his Office Manager.

In his role as State Secretary for Digitalization in the Ministry of Finance, Florian Tursky will shed light on the Austrian government’s support for the cargo community in Vienna. Vienna AirportCity has made significant investments in its pharmaceutical handling facilities, and the government acknowledges its potential to boost business in Austria and develop local expertise in this critical market.

Given the current war in Ukraine, the government has implemented stricter regulations for cargo shipments, aligning with responses seen worldwide and addressing the ongoing challenges faced by the industry. The impact of these regulations will also be a topic of discussion at FlyPharma.

Wolfgang Scheibenpflug, Senior Vice President Real Estate and Landside Management of Vienna Airport, who has played a pivotal role in the airport’s development, stated, “I’m very pleased about Mr. Tursky’s participation. It underlines the high importance of FlyPharma Europe for the business community and the entire economic area.“

FlyPharma Europe eagerly anticipates the insights and contributions of Florian Tursky at the event.

About FlyPharma Conference Europe 2023

FlyPharma Europe is a premier event for professionals in the pharmaceutical logistics industry, fostering connections among global experts to advance the sector and establish new industry standards. With a focus on addressing common challenges, sharing best practices, and promoting collaboration, FlyPharma Europe offers a unique platform for learning, networking, and driving innovation.

Vienna AirportCity serves as the Host Sponsor of FlyPharma Europe 2023 and will provide conference delegates with the opportunity to tour the airport’s cutting-edge pharmaceutical handling facilities.

Join speakers from leading companies such as Bristol Myers Squibb, MSD, Sanofi, Bayer, Lufthansa Cargo, DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, TIACA, IATA, and more at this year’s event, taking place on October 10-11 in Vienna, Austria. Register now to secure your place at https://flypharmaeurope.com/tickets.