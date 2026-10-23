Discover a New Style of Mediterranean Cruising with M/Y GLACIAL BEAR and 212 Yachts

Antibes, France. October 21st, 2026 – , a leading luxury yacht brokerage and charter specialist, has been appointed Central Agent for 212 Yachts , a leading luxury yacht brokerage and charter specialist, has been appointed Central Agent for M/Y GLACIAL BEAR , bringing the distinctive 39.6-metre explorer yacht to the charter market for the first time.

The vessel combines genuine long-range exploration capabilities with refined onboard comfort following an extensive refit completed in 2024. GLACIAL BEAR has benefited from nearly €13 million of investment over the past three years, including a €12 million major refit programme completed in 2024, brand-new main engines installed in 2024, and a further €800,000 invested during winter 2025/26.

Introducing GLACIAL BEAR to the Charter Market

The appointment marks a new chapter for GLACIAL BEAR as she becomes available to the international luxury charter market.

212 Yachts is an international luxury yacht brokerage based on the French Riviera, specialising in charter, yacht sales and charter management, including central agency services around the world. The company’s market knowledge and established professional network provide a platform for introducing the yacht to a broad audience of charter clients.

Built by Brooke Marine and designed by Terence Disdale, GLACIAL BEAR measures 39.6 metres and combines a classic explorer silhouette with an updated onboard environment.

Her extensive refit programme, supported by more than €12 million in investment from her owner, culminated in its latest major phase in 2024. The work has helped bring renewed comfort to the yacht while preserving the character that defines her design.

For guests, this creates an opportunity to enjoy a yacht with a strong explorer identity and the amenities needed for a comfortable private charter.

The Freedom of an Explorer Yacht

GLACIAL BEAR offers a cruising experience built around flexibility, longer passages and the opportunity to spend time away from the busiest destinations.

With an estimated range of 4,500 to 5,000 nautical miles at 9 to 10 knots, she can accommodate extended itineraries and give charter planners greater freedom when connecting different cruising grounds.

Her cruising speed of approximately 10 knots supports a leisurely pace, encouraging guests to enjoy the passage as part of the overall experience.

Generous outdoor spaces and practical explorer features contribute to her suitability for longer voyages. A four-fin zero-speed stabilisation system is designed to improve comfort both while underway and when the yacht is at anchor.

Whether exploring familiar Mediterranean coastlines or seeking out quieter bays, GLACIAL BEAR gives guests the opportunity to approach the region at their own pace.

Space, Comfort and Service at Sea

GLACIAL BEAR’s 2024 refit has enhanced her onboard offering, combining updated interiors and amenities with the character of her original design.

Outdoor areas provide space for meals, relaxation and shared experiences, while the interior accommodation welcomes up to nine guests across four cabins.

The arrangement makes the yacht suitable for families and groups of friends looking for privacy, flexibility and a personalised holiday at sea.

A crew of nine is on hand to support each charter, with one crew member for every guest. Additional comfort features include excellent sound and vibration insulation and four-fin zero-speed stabilisation, helping create a more relaxing environment in different cruising conditions.

Unlimited Starlink internet also allows guests to maintain connectivity while travelling to destinations further from the main coastal centres.

Mediterranean Destinations for 2027

GLACIAL BEAR will be based in the Mediterranean for the 2027 charter season, giving guests a broad choice of destinations for their time onboard.

Summer cruising can take in the South of France, Corsica, Sardinia, Italy and the Balearic Islands. Each offers its own combination of scenery, culture, coastal towns and opportunities for time on the water.

The yacht’s explorer capabilities allow itineraries to be adapted to the interests of each group, including a mix of established ports, secluded anchorages and quieter stretches of coastline.

Winter charters can provide a different way to discover the Mediterranean, with opportunities to experience selected destinations beyond the peak summer period. Routes and activities will depend on local conditions and the chosen itinerary.

With nine crew serving a maximum of nine guests, every journey can be planned around individual preferences, whether the priority is adventure, water sports, relaxation or exploring destinations ashore.

Experienced Charter Management from 212 Yachts

As Central Agent, 212 Yachts will manage GLACIAL BEAR’s representation in the charter market, drawing on the company’s experience in yacht management and fleet promotion.

A MYBA Member charter broker, 212 Yachts manages charter yachts across the French Riviera, Corsica and Sardinia. Its local knowledge is complemented by relationships with international charter brokers and industry professionals.

The central agency service includes strategic yacht positioning, targeted marketing, international promotion, enquiry management, booking administration, contracts and coordination with the yacht’s crew.

The brokerage also develops bespoke strategies that reflect the strengths of each yacht, the owner’s objectives and the requirements of its intended charter audience.

This experience will support GLACIAL BEAR’s charter launch and help prospective guests discover what sets the yacht apart.

Plan a Charter Aboard M/Y GLACIAL BEAR

Combining explorer capabilities, a significant recent refit and personalised service, M/Y GLACIAL BEAR offers an alternative way to experience the Mediterranean in 2027.

As the yacht’s Central Agent, 212 Yachts can assist with enquiries regarding availability, itinerary planning and charter arrangements.

For further details or to discuss a future voyage, contact 212 Yachts or visit the dedicated charter page for M/Y GLACIAL BEAR.