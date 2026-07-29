Miles & More and Pointspay announce partnership to bring Miles-at-Checkout to members in Switzerland

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND. July 28th, 2026 – Miles & More, the loyalty programme of the Lufthansa Group, and Pointspay, the pioneer in loyalty-and-payments platform, have announced a partnership that enables members to earn and redeem miles directly at merchant checkouts in real-time using M&Pay, Pointspay’s integrated payment method.
M&Pay at checkout will allow Miles & More members to instantly earn and redeem miles on everyday purchases with their favourite brands, directly within participating merchants’ payment flows. Members will also have the option to combine miles and cash in a single transaction, giving them greater flexibility and choice. The integration will transform miles from a travel reward into a daily redemption tool, creating more value for members while helping merchants connect with a high-intent, travel-passionate audience.
The partnership brings together Miles & More members in Switzerland with Pointspay’s proven capability to embed loyalty benefits into e-commerce payment flows. The result is a seamless checkout experience for members and access to a high-intent, loyalty-driven audience for merchant partners.
Katrin Jüttner, Head of Partner Sales & Ambient at Miles & More, said: “Our members are among the most engaged loyalty participants in Europe, and they deserve a programme that delivers value beyond the flight. With Pointspay, miles are brought directly to checkout – enabling instant earn and redeem in everyday shopping.”
Dominic Hofer, CEO of Pointspay added: “Miles & More is one of the most recognised loyalty programmes in the world, and we are proud to power this next step in its evolution. By embedding M&Pay into merchant checkouts, we make miles even more relevant every day, not just when members fly, delivering measurable value for the programme, its partners and its members.”
What the Partnership will deliver
- Earn and redeem with Miles at Checkout:
Miles & More members can earn miles on purchases and choose to fully redeem their miles or combine miles-plus-cash, all within the merchant’s own checkout experience via M&Pay.
- Everyday programme relevance:
From retail and fashion to lifestyle and travel, members can earn and redeem miles across a growing network of merchant partners underlining the opportunities in everyday life, not just air travel.
- Merchant growth and insights: Merchants gain access to a valuable, loyalty-driven customer base supported by co-marketing opportunities with Miles & More, connecting their brand directly with this target group at the moment of redemption.
- Stronger customer connections: By offering flexible, rewarding payment options through M&Pay, merchants can differentiate at checkout, increase basket conversion, and drive repeat engagement with a highly motivated audience.