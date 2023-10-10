National Snow Week: Your Chance to Win a Complimentary Stay in Japan’s Bluebird Powder Paradise

In collaboration with the Distinguished Ski Association of Great Britain, Japan Ski Experience is presenting an exclusive opportunity for attendees of National Snow Week in the United Kingdom to vie for an all-expenses-paid stay for two in the heart of Furano.

As the United Kingdom’s National Snow Week draws ever closer, Japan’s Ski Mastery enthusiastically unveils an extraordinary contest tailored solely for patrons of the Birmingham and London exhibitions. A coveted prize awaits: a cost-free retreat for two at Furano’s newly inaugurated top-tier dwelling, Fenix West. This enticing package includes not only lodging but also premium lift passes, seamless airport transfers, and personalized guidance from their cadre of adept local consultants.

To partake in this competition, simply visit either the Japan’s Ski Mastery or Distinguished Ski Association of Great Britain’s booth at National Snow Week and duly complete an entry form. These booths can be located as follows:

Birmingham Snow Show (NEC), October 14th to 15th – Japan’s Ski Mastery will be stationed at stand I50.

London Snow Show (ExCeL), October 21st to 22nd – Japan’s Ski Mastery will be co-located at stand D30, in conjunction with the Distinguished Ski Association of Great Britain.

The fortunate victor shall be announced in the days ensuing the culmination of National Snow Week. The illustrious prize encompasses the ensuing benefits for a party of two:

A week-long sojourn at the opulent Fenix West.

Six-day Furano lift passes.

Seamless transfers between Sapporo New Chitose Airport and Fenix West.

A meticulously crafted itinerary, professional counsel, and unwavering support from the accomplished Japan’s Ski Mastery team.

For additional details and comprehensive Terms and Conditions, please peruse the following link: https://japanskiexperience.com/news-and-articles/win-a-free-stay-in-furano/