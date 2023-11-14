Scandinavia Opens Its Slopes to British Skiers This Ski Season!

For British winter sports enthusiasts seeking an exceptional skiing experience, Scandinavia is emerging as a top destination. Known for its pristine snow, immaculate slopes, extended ski season, and welcoming resorts, it’s a perfect choice for a winter getaway. The introduction of exclusive skiScandinavia flights from London Gatwick to Scandinavian Mountains Airport has made this region the most accessible ski area in Europe, with the nearest resort just a 10-minute transfer away.

In light of unpredictable weather conditions in the Alps in recent years, Scandinavia is quickly becoming a preferred choice for savvy skiers. The region promises a reliable skiing season from mid-November to the end of April. The Scandinavian ‘Five Peaks’ area, spanning Norway and Sweden, offers a vast skiing experience with 250 pistes. This includes top resorts such as Trysil, Kläppen, and various Sälen destinations, boasting Sweden’s steepest runs and Norway’s largest ski area.

The region’s warmth and hospitality, combined with the local skiers’ competence and etiquette, make Scandinavia the world’s friendliest skiing destination. With direct flights from London Gatwick to Scandinavian Mountains Airport and short transfers, accessing this skiing haven has never been more straightforward.

For bookings call 020 7199 6015 and more details on packages and prices, visit www.ski-scandinavia.co.uk. Options include flights from London Heathrow via Copenhagen and stays in Trysil, Norway, or the SkiStar Lodge Hundfjället in Sälen, Sweden, with varying prices and dates available.

Departing Sunday 14th January 2024 from London Heathrow to Scandinavian Mountains via Copenhagen with Scandinavian Airlines. Public transfers included. Only available to book online – https://www.ski-scandinavia.co.uk/ski-holidays/ski-holiday-types/create-your-own-ski-holiday/

From £829 per person staying in a self-catered cabin in the Fageråsen Hytteområde area in Trysil, Norway based on 2 adults sharing for 7 nights.

Departing Saturday 10th February 2024 from London Gatwick to Scandinavian Mountains Airport on our direct exclusive flight. skiScandinavia transfers included.



From £1688 per person staying in a self-catered two bedroom apartment at the SkiStar Lodge Hundfjället , in Sälen, Sweden based on 2 adults and 2 children sharing for 7 nights.

Departing Sunday 7th April 2024 from London Gatwick to Scandinavian Mountains Airport on our direct exclusive flight. skiScandinavia transfers included.