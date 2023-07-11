At-Home Happy Hour: The Average U.S. Employee WFH Starts Drinking at 4:36 p.m.

Alcohol.org, a resource for the treatment of alcohol use disorder, conducted a study of 3,300 workers who are currently working from home to find out how their drinking habits have changed during lockdown.

Boozy Business: It was found that the average employee working from home has their first drink of the day at 4:36 p.m! Broken down across the country, it was found West Virginians have their first drink earliest in the day at 3:24 p.m. Comparatively, Hawaii residents start drinking the latest in the day at an average of 7:30 p.m.

To see how every state compares you can view their interactive infographic here.

‘If you find yourself reaching for a drink more often than usual, it may be time to reevaluate your relationship with alcohol,’ says Dr. Lawrence Weinstein from Alcohol.org. ‘Monitoring alcohol consumption is always recommended, but it is especially important during this period as it is very easy to overindulge in the comfort of your own home, and can quickly become problematic.’