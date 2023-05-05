Bizarre £850,000 house for sale has 15 bottles of water in the bathroom as a joke

A run-down house located in Hanwell, near Ealing, west London, is currently up for sale for £850,000. However, what is most bizarre about the property is the fact that there are 15 bottles of mineral water in the bathroom, with no running water and the tub covered with wooden boards, a tin of paint and cleaning products. While the exterior of the property looks fine, the inside is a completely different story. The four-bedroom house is in dire need of a complete renovation, with bare, dirty walls and floors without any carpets, as well as piles of junk strewn across the floors.

One of the rooms has half of the floor in ruins, with patches across the ceiling, while the kitchen only has a sink with no other cooking facilities. Furthermore, the garden is unkempt and appears like a shack that could collapse at any moment. Although the rooms are spacious, the interior of the property appears derelict, with rubble on the floor.

Tuffin and Wren are the selling agents for the property, which is being advertised on Rightmove. According to the property description, the house has the potential to be a fine family residence that retains many of its original features and detailing, but it requires complete refurbishment. It features three large bedrooms, three generous reception rooms, a kitchen, a downstairs bathroom, a fourth bedroom/study, a further first-floor bathroom, a southerly facing rear garden, and off-street parking.

The property is currently vacant with no onward chain, and it provides a rare opportunity for buyers to extend and refurbish it to their own specification. The house is located in the heart of Hanwell, close to a range of shops, cafes, and other amenities. Hanwell train station is just a few moments away, providing quick access to London, Heathrow, and beyond via its fast Elizabeth line & GWR services. Local schools and regular bus services to Boston Manor for the Piccadilly Line and Ealing’s busy Broadway with its Central & District Line tube station are also within easy reach.