Jam Press JMP311656
Story from Jam Press (Forrest Gump Dish) Pictured: Nigella Lawson.
Categories

Nigella Lawson ridiculed for Forrest Gump-inspired dish

Nigella Lawson, the TV cook, has faced ridicule for cooking a dish from the Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump. Lawson cooked Coconut Shrimp and shared it with her followers on social media. However, it is a meal that Benjamin Buford Blue, played by Mykelti Williamson, reeled off to Forrest, played by Tom Hanks, in the film. Blue encouraged Forrest to fish with him and explained the numerous things you can make with shrimp. The dish is also on the menu at the Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. restaurant chain, which has 34 locations across the world.

Jam Press JMP311645

Lawson, 63, said: “I have good news to announce. Recipe of the day is Coconut Shrimp.” One fan joked, “Very delicious” and shared a meme of the famous Bubba quote. However, others pointed out that it was a dish from Forrest Gump. The recipe for three to four people includes rice flour, eggs, panko breadcrumbs, desiccated coconut, and fresh raw peeled king prawns.

Jam Press JMP311643

The rice flour is dredged onto the shrimp to make the coconut adhere to the prawns better than plain flour would. It provides a crispness and light crunch, similar to panko breadcrumbs. Lawson said that coconut shrimp is an American delicacy, and she prefers to retain native terminology, although she does not know why.

In the film, Blue lists various shrimp dishes, including shrimp gumbo, shrimp creole, and pineapple shrimp, among others. The Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. sells its Dumb Luck Coconut Shrimp for £18.

Sam Allcock
Written by

Sam Allcock

Sam Allcock is the founder of PR Fire. He helps small to medium-sized businesses land coverage in publications like BuzzFeed, Metro, The Huffington Post, and The Telegraph through smart press release distribution. I Have been contributing to Chat T Sports for the past year covering Sporting News from around the world.

More Reading

Post navigation

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *