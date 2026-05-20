Lady Justice Appears at Olympia London as TikBox Launches Rights and Provenance Infrastructure for the Age of AI

Lady Justice appeared at Olympia London as TikBox unveiled its enterprise rights and provenance infrastructure designed to help organisations manage digital ownership, licensing and verification in the AI era.

The UK-based provenance and licensing technology company used the visual symbol of justice to highlight a growing challenge for businesses, creators, publishers and rights-holders: in a world of AI-generated and AI-assisted media, how can organisations show what content is, who owns the rights, and how it can be licensed?

TikBox’s “Make Rights, Not Wrongs” activation, staged in the AI Zone at the Media Production & Technology Show, brought that message to life. Lady Justice appeared alongside TikBox founder and CEO Nageela Yusuf, drawing attention to the need for practical tools that help organisations distinguish between human-created, AI-generated and materially altered content.

The launch comes as AI transparency rules under the EU AI Act approach, with transparency obligations due to take effect from August 2026. For organisations, the issue is no longer limited to lost licensing revenue or unauthorised use. Reliable provenance is becoming central to legal readiness, brand protection and public trust.

Every organisation now publishes, shares and relies on digital content. Images, video, likenesses, marketing assets, archives and branded media all carry reputational value. As synthetic and AI-assisted media become harder to distinguish from human-created work, businesses need clearer ways to show whether content is authentic, AI-generated or altered, and whether it is properly licensed.

The TikBox platform helps enterprises manage rights, unlock licensing opportunities and provide clear provenance signals for human-created, AI-generated and altered content. The technology supports businesses that need to verify content, protect brands, preserve public trust, retrieve rights and licensing information, and manage digital assets at scale.

TikBox brings provenance verification, rights management and licensing into one enterprise-ready infrastructure layer. Modular by design and federated by architecture, it allows organisations to deploy what they need today, extend as requirements evolve and retain control of their assets.

Core capabilities include C2PA compliant content signing; rights and permissions management that connects licensing terms directly to content; and retrieval and audit tools for legal, commercial and technical teams.

The platform has already received an enthusiastic welcome from broadcasters, social platforms and the heritage sector.

“AI has accelerated the need for modern rights infrastructure, but the principles around control and commercialisation remain the same,” said Nageela Yusuf, Founder and CEO of TikBox.

“What is new is the challenge of clarity: being able to distinguish between human-created, AI-generated and altered content. TikBox gives organisations the means to label content, attach rights information and create routes to commercialisation before questions of origin, permission and licensing become disputes.”