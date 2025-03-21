Trilateral Research Addresses AI Bias in Skin Cancer Detection

Trilateral Research is actively developing an innovative AI-powered screening tool designed to improve early melanoma detection.

As part of the iToBoS Project (Intelligent Total Body Scanner for Early Detection of Melanoma), Trilateral is working alongside healthcare providers, AI developers, and research institutions to integrate advanced imaging and artificial intelligence, providing a more comprehensive approach to skin health assessment.

One of the primary challenges in AI-driven skin cancer detection is bias, as many existing models are trained on limited and non-diverse datasets. This lack of representation increases the risk of misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis, particularly among underrepresented groups.

Trilateral is committed to reducing bias in the iToBoS tool, ensuring it remains transparent, equitable, and effective across a diverse range of skin types. The organisation is collaborating with partners to refine AI-driven skin cancer detection methods, helping to establish consistent and fair outcomes for all patients.

Trilateral has evaluated the AI-based system within the iToBoS project to ensure it operates in a fair, inclusive, and transparent manner, using a diverse and representative dataset.

A key component of this initiative is the Risk Assessment Model, developed by the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA). This system assesses the reliability of AI-generated diagnoses, identifying areas for refinement. Trilateral’s specialists have provided targeted recommendations to enhance inclusivity, strengthen decision-making processes, and ensure the tool delivers accurate and fair results for all patients.

Trilateral and its partners continue to refine how the AI system processes and learns from patient data, expanding its capability to identify melanoma across all skin types accurately. By embedding best practices for fairness and transparency, the system is being designed to be both reliable and adaptable to real-world clinical applications. The iToBoS project aligns with Trilateral’s broader commitment to ensuring AI is developed responsibly, meeting ethical and regulatory standards.

The iToBoS initiative is setting new benchmarks in medical AI, paving the way for more inclusive and effective AI-powered healthcare solutions. Trilateral Research remains dedicated to advancing AI technology that prioritises patient safety, fairness, and accuracy, ensuring that emerging innovations benefit all communities equally.

