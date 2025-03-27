BBGC and ClearDox Join Forces to Transform Commodity Operations with AI-Enabled Solutions

BBGC, a specialist in CTRM and data consultancy, has announced a strategic alliance with ClearDox LLC, an innovator in Commodity Intelligence technology. This new partnership is set to modernise commodity operations worldwide by combining BBGC’s sector expertise with ClearDox’s advanced AI-powered platform.

The collaboration addresses a growing need for smarter, data-centric processes in the commodities industry. By uniting BBGC’s consulting capabilities with the ClearDox Commodity Intelligence solution, clients will benefit from enhanced operational efficiency, data-led decision-making, and robust risk control.

“We are excited to partner with ClearDox to bring their innovative Commodity Intelligence technology to our clients,” said Amir Soufizadeh, Director at BBGC.

“This collaboration allows us to offer a powerful combination of AI and expert consultancy, enabling commodity businesses across the globe to optimise their operations and achieve significant competitive advantages.”

ClearDox’s AI platform delivers intelligent automation, meaningful data insights, and advanced analytics. These capabilities are designed to transform middle and back-office operations by streamlining complex workflows and enabling rapid, informed decisions. When paired with BBGC’s CTRM implementation experience and deep domain knowledge, the result is a robust, end-to-end solution for commodity traders, producers, and processors.

“Partnering with BBGC is a significant milestone for ClearDox,” said Rick Nelson, CEO at ClearDox LLC.

“BBGC’s deep understanding of the commodities industry and proven implementation expertise will accelerate the adoption of our AI powered commodity intelligence platform, enabling more businesses to harness the power of data and technology.”

Key benefits of the partnership include:

AI-Driven Efficiency: Automation of data handling, workflows, and analysis to cut manual input and boost accuracy.

Stronger Decision-Making: Predictive analytics and deeper insights support timely, strategic choices.

Simplified CTRM Integration: BBGC ensures the seamless deployment of ClearDox’s platform into existing infrastructures.

Global Delivery: Both firms bring international experience to deliver tailored solutions for commodity businesses worldwide.

This alliance marks a pivotal step in the digital evolution of commodity operations, arming organisations with the tools and knowledge to succeed in a fast-changing environment.