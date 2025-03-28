jaam automation ventures into the next era with agentic AI

Business process automation consultancy, jaam automation, has unveiled a bold new direction for the company with its strategic expansion into agentic AI.

As of today, the firm will begin integrating AI agents into its process automation offerings, enhancing their ability to deliver smarter, more efficient workflows. Unlike traditional automation, agentic AI brings real-time intelligence and autonomous decision-making, enabling processes to run with greater independence and freeing up employees for higher-value work.

Andrew Murphy (Murph), Chief Strategy Officer at jaam, remarked: “Agentic AI has exploded onto the scene and is poised to be the biggest enabler in automation that we have seen in over a decade. The jaam team are experts in process automation, and we know that this technology is the next step in unlocking smarter, more dynamic business processes. We are here to help our clients harness its power today, while laying the groundwork for even bigger possibilities tomorrow.”

jaam automation has long been recognised for its progressive approach to automation, partnering with leading technology platforms to deliver successful transformation projects. The company views agentic AI as the logical progression – a step towards pushing boundaries, enhancing platforms, and unlocking even greater value for clients.

Organisations already leveraging low-code automation tools, such as those offered by jaam’s partners Nintex and Microsoft, will be able to enhance their systems by incorporating AI agents into specific tasks. For new projects, jaam will provide expert consultation to determine where agentic AI will yield the greatest benefit, what tools align best with their needs, and how to implement them with confidence and safety.

Graham Penman, jaam’s Chief Technology Officer, commented: “Going forward, agentic AI will be a critical component of our business process automation solutions. The ability to have AI agents operating independently, setting their own smaller tasks to achieve bigger goals and continuously improving – all within the limits set – will create process automation systems that are faster, more accurate and capable of proactive problem-solving. It’s a very exciting time.”

Beyond implementing these AI-augmented systems, jaam will also offer tailored support and management services to help clients maintain optimal performance of their agentic AI ecosystems. These support packages will include agent oversight, ongoing technical support, user assistance, and continual optimisation to ensure sustained success.

Andrew Murphy added: “Above all, the team at jaam automation thrives on innovation, and agentic AI is one of the most exciting advancements we’ve seen. It’s transformative, it’s redefining automation and it’s unlocking a whole new world of possibilities. Just like AI itself, we’re evolving our company to stay at the forefront of automation and to help businesses take advantage of the full potential of this technology.”

To explore jaam automation’s latest services and learn more about their move into agentic AI, visit the updated website at jaamautomation.com.