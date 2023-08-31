#image_title
DVLA Prohibits Certain Number Plate Combinations Ahead of Upcoming Changes This Week

The DVLA has taken measures to prohibit specific number plate combinations in anticipation of upcoming changes set to be implemented this week.

Commencing from Friday (September 1), the DVLA will unveil its 73’ registration plates, in line with its practice of introducing two sets of number plates each year.

This year, the ’23’ number plate was introduced in March, while the issuance of ’73’ plates is scheduled for later this week.

With every release, a substantial number of number plates are introduced into circulation, making it unsurprising that certain combinations inadvertently form or resemble offensive or inappropriate words.

In order to ensure that only socially acceptable plates are utilized on the roads, the DVLA maintains an extensive list of banned plates before they are made available to the general public.

Jon Kirkbright, the sales director at Platehunter, initiated a Freedom Of Information request to the DVLA, unveiling the precise list of prohibited plates ahead of the new 73’ release. Jon specializes in the acquisition and sale of private number plates, boasting more than 11 years of experience in the industry.

Commenting on the exclusive compilation of forbidden number plates, Jon remarked, “The DVLA bans a considerable number of number plates prior to each release, a fact that often remains concealed from the general public. Given the millions of plates released biannually, it’s hardly surprising that some combinations may spell or nearly spell offensive words.”

He added, “While some of these bans may appear borderline, I comprehend the DVLA’s inclination towards an abundance of caution. Their aim is to safeguard a substantial source of revenue.”

Jon emphasized that the semi-annual release of new number plates also introduces a plethora of popular combinations. Notably, names consistently rank among the most sought-after plates.

With a portfolio of over 56 million personalized number plates for sale, Jon’s company, Platehunter, prides itself on offering affordable options, with plates starting at a cost of just £39 plus VAT and the associated transfer fee.

For those interested in further information or assistance with the acquisition or sale of a private number plate, PlateHunter offers support. Additionally, they can be reached through their social media platforms on InstagramTwitter or Facebook.

Here is the full list of ‘73’ number plates banned by the DVLA:
AA73 USD
AA73 USE
AA73 USR
AB73 TCH
AB73 USD
AB73 USE
AB73 USR
AF73 CCK
AF73 CKA
AF73 CKK
AF73 CKR
AF73 CKS
AF73 GAT
AF73 GOT
AF73 GTT
AF73 GUT
AF73 KER
AH73 LER
AH73 LRR
AH73 LRS
AH73 OMO
AJ73 HAD
AK73 YKE
AN73 BLK
AN73 BLM
AN73 GAY
AN73 HRH
AN73 LEZ
AN73 LGB
AN73 LZR
AN73 PAK
AN73 PKY
AN73 USA
AN73 VAX
AN73 WAR
AR73 YAN
AS73 HOL
AS73 OLE
AU73 STC
AW73 ORE
BA73 BOY
BB73 TCH
BB73 WUP
BE73 END
BL73 WJB
BO73 CKS
BO73 LOC
BO73 LOK
BO73 LOX
BO73 OCK
BO73 OXX
BU73 SHT
CO73 LRD
CO73 ORD
CO73 RRD
CR73 PLE
CR73 PPL
CU73 FWF
CU73 MUF
CU73 NOB
CU73 VAG
CU73 VAJ
EA73 DCK
EA73 DKS
EA73 DYK
EA73 FWF
EA73 GAL
EA73 GRL
EA73 HER
EA73 MEE
EA73 MME
EA73 MOT
EA73 MUF
EA73 MUM
EA73 NAN
EA73 NOB
EA73 POO
EA73 PWP
EA73 VAG
EA73 VAJ
EA73 YOU
EU73 BOM
EU73 OMB
EU73 ROR
EU73 WAR
FA73 DCK
FA73 DYC
FA73 DYK
FA73 GAT
FA73 GTS
FA73 GTT
FA73 GUT
FA73 NOB
FA73 PRC
FA73 PRK
FA73 WAH
FF73 CCK
FF73 CKA
FF73 CKK
FF73 CKR
FF73 CKS
FF73 GAT
FF73 GOT
FF73 GTT
FF73 GUT
FF73 KER
FK73 VAJ
GB73 ANG
GB73 BAD
GB73 BOM
GB73 DED
GB73 DWN
GB73 FKT
GB73 GNG
GB73 GRL
GB73 GUN
GB73 HTR
GB73 KLL
GB73 KLR
GB73 KLS
GB73 MOB
GB73 ROR
GB73 SHT
GB73 WAR
GO73 OMB
HA73 BLK
HA73 BLM
HA73 BOY
HA73 COP
HA73 GAY
HA73 GBR
HA73 HRH
HA73 JUW
HA73 KYK
HA73 LGB
HA73 MEN
HA73 PAK
HA73 PKY
HA73 RUS
HA73 UKR
HA73 USA
HA73 WAR
HA73 WHT
HA73 WPC
HE73 OLA
HH73 LAR
HH73 LER
HH73 LRR
HH73 LRS
HH73 NAZ
HH73 TLR
HH73 WAR
JJ73 HAD
KK73 YKE
KN73 FED
KN73 FER
KN73 FES
KN73 FEU
KN73 FEX
KN73 VED
KN73 VES
KN73 VEU
LE73 BOO
LE73 BOS
LE73 BOZ
LE73 EAN
LE73 EEN
LE73 OES
LE73 OOS
LE73 YAN
LE73 ZAA
LE73 ZAR
LE73 ZAS
LE73 ZAZ
LE73 ZBO
LE73 ZER
LE73 ZRR
LE73 ZRS
LE73 ZZA
LE73 ZZR
MO73 EST
NO73 JOB
NO73 LAC
NO73 LAK
NO73 LCK
NO73 LKS
OB73 TCH
OF73 CCK
OF73 CKA
OF73 CKK
OF73 CKR
OF73 CKS
OF73 GAT
OF73 GOT
OF73 GTT
OF73 GUT
OF73 KER
PE73 ADO
PE73 RVT
PE73 VRT
PP73 SED
SH73 HED
SH73 HOT
SH73 TER
SH73 TTR
SS73 NAZ
SU73 CDE
TA73 BAN
TE73 ROR
TH73 EAT
TT73 ROR
TT73 TTS
TT73 TTY
TT73 WAT
TW73 WAT
UA73 USD
UA73 USE
UA73 USR
UB73 TCH
UB73 WUP
UF73 CCK
UF73 CKA
UF73 CKK
UF73 CKR
UF73 CKS
UF73 GAT
UF73 GOT
UF73 GTT
UF73 GUT
UF73 KER
UH73 OMO
UK73 ANG
UK73 KEE
UK73 KES
UK73 ROR
UK73 YKE
US73 ROR
US73 WAR
WE73 ACK
WH73 KKK
WH73 PWR
WH73 RES
WH73 RLE
WH73 RUL
WH73 WAR
YB73 TCH
