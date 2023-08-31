DVLA Prohibits Certain Number Plate Combinations Ahead of Upcoming Changes This Week

The DVLA has taken measures to prohibit specific number plate combinations in anticipation of upcoming changes set to be implemented this week.

Commencing from Friday (September 1), the DVLA will unveil its 73’ registration plates, in line with its practice of introducing two sets of number plates each year.

This year, the ’23’ number plate was introduced in March, while the issuance of ’73’ plates is scheduled for later this week.

With every release, a substantial number of number plates are introduced into circulation, making it unsurprising that certain combinations inadvertently form or resemble offensive or inappropriate words.

In order to ensure that only socially acceptable plates are utilized on the roads, the DVLA maintains an extensive list of banned plates before they are made available to the general public.

Jon Kirkbright, the sales director at Platehunter, initiated a Freedom Of Information request to the DVLA, unveiling the precise list of prohibited plates ahead of the new 73’ release. Jon specializes in the acquisition and sale of private number plates, boasting more than 11 years of experience in the industry.

Commenting on the exclusive compilation of forbidden number plates, Jon remarked, “The DVLA bans a considerable number of number plates prior to each release, a fact that often remains concealed from the general public. Given the millions of plates released biannually, it’s hardly surprising that some combinations may spell or nearly spell offensive words.”

He added, “While some of these bans may appear borderline, I comprehend the DVLA’s inclination towards an abundance of caution. Their aim is to safeguard a substantial source of revenue.”

Jon emphasized that the semi-annual release of new number plates also introduces a plethora of popular combinations. Notably, names consistently rank among the most sought-after plates.

With a portfolio of over 56 million personalized number plates for sale, Jon's company, Platehunter, prides itself on offering affordable options, with plates starting at a cost of just £39 plus VAT and the associated transfer fee.

Here is the full list of ‘73’ number plates banned by the DVLA:

AA73 USD

AA73 USE

AA73 USR

AB73 TCH

AB73 USD

AB73 USE

AB73 USR

AF73 CCK

AF73 CKA

AF73 CKK

AF73 CKR

AF73 CKS

AF73 GAT

AF73 GOT

AF73 GTT

AF73 GUT

AF73 KER

AH73 LER

AH73 LRR

AH73 LRS

AH73 OMO

AJ73 HAD

AK73 YKE

AN73 BLK

AN73 BLM

AN73 GAY

AN73 HRH

AN73 LEZ

AN73 LGB

AN73 LZR

AN73 PAK

AN73 PKY

AN73 USA

AN73 VAX

AN73 WAR

AR73 YAN

AS73 HOL

AS73 OLE

AU73 STC

AW73 ORE

BA73 BOY

BB73 TCH

BB73 WUP

BE73 END

BL73 WJB

BO73 CKS

BO73 LOC

BO73 LOK

BO73 LOX

BO73 OCK

BO73 OXX

BU73 SHT

CO73 LRD

CO73 ORD

CO73 RRD

CR73 PLE

CR73 PPL

CU73 FWF

CU73 MUF

CU73 NOB

CU73 VAG

CU73 VAJ

EA73 DCK

EA73 DKS

EA73 DYK

EA73 FWF

EA73 GAL

EA73 GRL

EA73 HER

EA73 MEE

EA73 MME

EA73 MOT

EA73 MUF

EA73 MUM

EA73 NAN

EA73 NOB

EA73 POO

EA73 PWP

EA73 VAG

EA73 VAJ

EA73 YOU

EU73 BOM

EU73 OMB

EU73 ROR

EU73 WAR

FA73 DCK

FA73 DYC

FA73 DYK

FA73 GAT

FA73 GTS

FA73 GTT

FA73 GUT

FA73 NOB

FA73 PRC

FA73 PRK

FA73 WAH

FF73 CCK

FF73 CKA

FF73 CKK

FF73 CKR

FF73 CKS

FF73 GAT

FF73 GOT

FF73 GTT

FF73 GUT

FF73 KER

FK73 VAJ

GB73 ANG

GB73 BAD

GB73 BOM

GB73 DED

GB73 DWN

GB73 FKT

GB73 GNG

GB73 GRL

GB73 GUN

GB73 HTR

GB73 KLL

GB73 KLR

GB73 KLS

GB73 MOB

GB73 ROR

GB73 SHT

GB73 WAR

GO73 OMB

HA73 BLK

HA73 BLM

HA73 BOY

HA73 COP

HA73 GAY

HA73 GBR

HA73 HRH

HA73 JUW

HA73 KYK

HA73 LGB

HA73 MEN

HA73 PAK

HA73 PKY

HA73 RUS

HA73 UKR

HA73 USA

HA73 WAR

HA73 WHT

HA73 WPC

HE73 OLA

HH73 LAR

HH73 LER

HH73 LRR

HH73 LRS

HH73 NAZ

HH73 TLR

HH73 WAR

JJ73 HAD

KK73 YKE

KN73 FED

KN73 FER

KN73 FES

KN73 FEU

KN73 FEX

KN73 VED

KN73 VES

KN73 VEU

LE73 BOO

LE73 BOS

LE73 BOZ

LE73 EAN

LE73 EEN

LE73 OES

LE73 OOS

LE73 YAN

LE73 ZAA

LE73 ZAR

LE73 ZAS

LE73 ZAZ

LE73 ZBO

LE73 ZER

LE73 ZRR

LE73 ZRS

LE73 ZZA

LE73 ZZR

MO73 EST

NO73 JOB

NO73 LAC

NO73 LAK

NO73 LCK

NO73 LKS

OB73 TCH

OF73 CCK

OF73 CKA

OF73 CKK

OF73 CKR

OF73 CKS

OF73 GAT

OF73 GOT

OF73 GTT

OF73 GUT

OF73 KER

PE73 ADO

PE73 RVT

PE73 VRT

PP73 SED

SH73 HED

SH73 HOT

SH73 TER

SH73 TTR

SS73 NAZ

SU73 CDE

TA73 BAN

TE73 ROR

TH73 EAT

TT73 ROR

TT73 TTS

TT73 TTY

TT73 WAT

TW73 WAT

UA73 USD

UA73 USE

UA73 USR

UB73 TCH

UB73 WUP

UF73 CCK

UF73 CKA

UF73 CKK

UF73 CKR

UF73 CKS

UF73 GAT

UF73 GOT

UF73 GTT

UF73 GUT

UF73 KER

UH73 OMO

UK73 ANG

UK73 KEE

UK73 KES

UK73 ROR

UK73 YKE

US73 ROR

US73 WAR

WE73 ACK

WH73 KKK

WH73 PWR

WH73 RES

WH73 RLE

WH73 RUL

WH73 WAR

YB73 TCH