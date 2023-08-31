DVLA Prohibits Certain Number Plate Combinations Ahead of Upcoming Changes This Week

The DVLA has taken measures to prohibit specific number plate combinations in anticipation of upcoming changes set to be implemented this week.
Commencing from Friday (September 1), the DVLA will unveil its 73’ registration plates, in line with its practice of introducing two sets of number plates each year.
This year, the ’23’ number plate was introduced in March, while the issuance of ’73’ plates is scheduled for later this week.
With every release, a substantial number of number plates are introduced into circulation, making it unsurprising that certain combinations inadvertently form or resemble offensive or inappropriate words.
In order to ensure that only socially acceptable plates are utilized on the roads, the DVLA maintains an extensive list of banned plates before they are made available to the general public.
Jon Kirkbright, the sales director at Platehunter, initiated a Freedom Of Information request to the DVLA, unveiling the precise list of prohibited plates ahead of the new 73’ release. Jon specializes in the acquisition and sale of private number plates, boasting more than 11 years of experience in the industry.
Commenting on the exclusive compilation of forbidden number plates, Jon remarked, “The DVLA bans a considerable number of number plates prior to each release, a fact that often remains concealed from the general public. Given the millions of plates released biannually, it’s hardly surprising that some combinations may spell or nearly spell offensive words.”
He added, “While some of these bans may appear borderline, I comprehend the DVLA’s inclination towards an abundance of caution. Their aim is to safeguard a substantial source of revenue.”
Jon emphasized that the semi-annual release of new number plates also introduces a plethora of popular combinations. Notably, names consistently rank among the most sought-after plates.
With a portfolio of over 56 million personalized number plates for sale, Jon’s company, Platehunter, prides itself on offering affordable options, with plates starting at a cost of just £39 plus VAT and the associated transfer fee.
For those interested in further information or assistance with the acquisition or sale of a private number plate, PlateHunter offers support. Additionally, they can be reached through their social media platforms on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.
Leave a Comment