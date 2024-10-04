UK’s Cheapest Electric Cars Revealed, Prices Under £200 per Month

The Electric Car Scheme has revealed the UK’s most affordable electric vehicles (EVs), available through salary sacrifice.

Now, both the Nissan LEAF and Dacia Spring are on offer for less than £200 a month, while the Tesla Model 3 is available for just £303.

As new models hit the market and the second-hand EV sector grows, The Electric Car Scheme has unveiled a list of the most affordable electric cars in the UK, as prices continue to fall.

Cost remains the most significant barrier to EV adoption, with 68% of Britons citing it as their primary concern, followed by running costs, reliability, and range anxiety.

This September, potential EV buyers will be glad to know that several models are now available for under £200 a month, aligning with the reintroduced 2030 deadline for transitioning to electric vehicles.

Electric Cars Under £200

With a monthly budget of £200, you could cover the cost of some family outings, or if you’re in the market for an electric vehicle, a new Dacia Spring is available for £153 a month via salary sacrifice, leaving some extra for charging expenses.

Alternatively, a used Nissan LEAF Hatchback can be leased for £195 a month, compared to approximately £260 for a brand-new model. The used car market has become a popular option for The Electric Car Scheme’s customers, with pre-owned vehicles now making up nearly half of their sales.

Electric Cars Under £250

If you’re looking for more choices within a reasonable budget, salary sacrifice schemes offer a range of EVs under £250 a month. In the new car market, the BYD Dolphin is available for just £214 a month as more Chinese-made, lower-cost EVs enter the UK market.

The second-hand EV market presents further options, such as the Renault ZOE Hatchback from £215 a month, the Hyundai IONIQ Electric Hatchback for £223, and the Vauxhall Mokka-e electric Hatchback for £236.

Electric Cars Under £300

For many commuters, particularly those travelling to London, rail season tickets cost far more than what it would take to lease one of four new EVs from The Electric Car Scheme. These include the Nissan LEAF, Mini Cooper, MG 4, and MG ZS.

Additionally, the used market offers more opportunities and includes the UK’s beloved Tesla Model 3 for just £303 a month.

Thom Groot, CEO and Co-Founder of The Electric Car Scheme, said: “There are some fantastic deals out there for EVs at the moment, and they are only becoming more affordable as more entry level models become available and the used EV market matures. These prices make EVs accessible to a far wider section of society and income levels, something that will be key in reaching the 2030 deadline.

“We know that the main concern for drivers is affordability, which was the biggest barrier for 68% of Brits, way out in front of any concerns around range, reliability or resale value. This is why we started The Electric Car Scheme, to make EVs more affordable and help increase uptake ahead of the coming phase-out of traditional cars.”