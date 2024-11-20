AJet Secures International Recognition from APEX

Türkiye’s New Airline Honoured as “Four-Star Low-Cost Airline” by Global Travellers

AJet, the newest airline in Türkiye, has been celebrated by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) at the esteemed APEX Passenger Choice Awards. Evaluations from more than one million passengers around the world earned AJet the “Four-Star Low-Cost Airline” accolade. This makes it the only Turkish airline in this category to receive such a prestigious recognition.

AJet’s Service Quality Gains International Recognition



As one of the most respected global aviation organizations, APEX awards airlines across various categories based on passenger experiences. Competing against numerous international airlines, AJet stood out for prioritizing passenger satisfaction and offering affordable pricing. In a category evaluated by one million passengers, AJet earned the title of “Four-Star Low-Cost Airline,” cementing its commitment to accessible, quality travel.

Having launched its first flight on March 31 under the AJet name, the airline achieved its first international award in just seven months since its founding.

“Our Goal: To Be the First Choice in Accessible Travel”



The award was presented by APEX/IFSA CEO Dr. Joe Leader to AJet’s SVP Marketing’, Fatih Cığal, and Cabin Training Director, Türkan İşyapan Gürbüz, at the APEX/IFSA Global Expo in the United States.

Expressing pride in receiving such a prestigious award, Fatih Cığal, AJet’s SVP Marketing, commented, “We are honored to be recognized with one of the world’s most esteemed awards. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all our team members for their dedication and hard work in achieving this success. Our mission is to become the go-to brand for safe, affordable travel and to remain the top choice for passengers seeking accessible journeys.”