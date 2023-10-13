The 2023 Care Awards Honour Outstanding Achievements in Health and Social Care

Business Awards UK is delighted to announce the distinguished winners and commendable finalists of the 2023 Care Awards. These outstanding individuals and organisations have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to health and social care, showcasing innovation, exceptional leadership, and unwavering dedication in their respective roles.

2023 Care Awards Winners

Cornerstone Care Solutions: Awarded Best Leadership.

Awarded Best Leadership. Crossroads Care Rotherham: Recognised as Best Staff Training and Development and Best Not For Profit Care Provider.

Recognised as Best Staff Training and Development and Best Not For Profit Care Provider. Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals: Acknowledged as Best Care Company To Work For and Best Outside Agency Liaison (Communications Team).

Acknowledged as Best Care Company To Work For and Best Outside Agency Liaison (Communications Team). Nexus Digital Technology Limited: Honoured with the Best Clinical Management System Award.

Honoured with the Best Clinical Management System Award. Suffolk County Council: Presented with the Best Use of Technology Award.

Presented with the Best Use of Technology Award. A&R Priority Healthcare: Celebrated as the Best Newcomer Home Care Provider.

2023 Care Awards Finalists

Cornerstone Care Solutions: Finalist in the category of Best Outside Agency Liaison.

Finalist in the category of Best Outside Agency Liaison. Crossroads Care Rotherham: Finalist in the category of Best Outside Agency Liaison.

Finalist in the category of Best Outside Agency Liaison. Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals: Finalist for the Best Leadership Award.

Finalist for the Best Leadership Award. Nexus Digital Technology Limited: Finalist for the Best Use of Technology Award.

Finalist for the Best Use of Technology Award. Oxvue Healthcare: Finalist for the Best Care Company To Work For Award.

Finalist for the Best Care Company To Work For Award. Suffolk County Council: Finalist for the Best Clinical Management System Award.

The 2023 Care Awards, proudly presented by Business Awards UK, shine a well-deserved spotlight on the often unheralded heroes within our communities. Organisations such as Cornerstone Care Solutions and Crossroads Care Rotherham play pivotal roles, not only in providing healthcare but in enhancing the overall quality of life for countless individuals. Their emphasis on strong leadership and comprehensive staff training ensures that care is not merely professional but also deeply compassionate.

Health and social care providers form the very foundation of any thriving society, delivering vital services that encompass medical care and emotional support. As we celebrate these remarkable winners and finalists, we also recognise the profound and far-reaching impact they have on our communities. Their commitment extends far beyond the awards they receive—they are truly effecting positive change each and every day.