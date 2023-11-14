Montreaux Homes Triumphs with Triple Wins at the UK Property Awards

Montreaux Homes achieved significant recognition at the UK Property Awards, held on November 10 at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square. The prestigious event saw the company clinch three awards for its outstanding developments.

The Alexander Gardens project in Binfield was awarded a five-star rating for Best Residential Development 20+ Units in Berkshire. This development boasts 15 private homes and 6 affordable apartments, all constructed with a focus on architectural aesthetics, sustainability, and enhancing biodiversity. A notable aspect of the private houses is their attic-trussed lofts, designed to allow the homes to expand along with the homeowners, offering additional space for potential conversion under suitable planning guidelines.

In Sidcup, Urban Picturehouse won the Award Winning Apartment Development in London. This innovative development consists of 31 apartments, split across two blocks and linked by a communal garden. Its design prioritises light and space and pays tribute to the Art Deco cinema previously situated on the site. The development’s distinctive green glazed bricks and wide windows are a nod to the Art Deco architectural style.

Viciniti in St Albans received the five-star award for Best Residential Development 20+ Units in Hertfordshire. The site comprises 12 townhouses, 18 private apartments, and 7 affordable apartments, all built with a strong emphasis on community, sustainability, and biodiversity. Unique features include air source heating in townhouses, concealed within the monopitch roof design, two communal gardens, and private gardens for each townhouse.

James Rowntree, Managing Director of Montreaux Homes, said, “We are delighted that our passion for Building Back Better has come through in our presentations to the judges. But more importantly, we look forward to continuing to provide well-designed and ecologically healthier homes to both homeowners and tenants of the developments we build.”