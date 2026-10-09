Aesthetic Balance acquires Wollaston Beauty Clinic as part of Wellness Hub plans

STOURBRIDGE, UK. October 8th, 2026 – Stourbridge-based – Stourbridge-based Aesthetic Balance has purchased the established Wollaston Beauty Clinic as part of plans to establish a new Wellness Hub and create one of the most comprehensive wellness centres in the West Midlands.

The two businesses will operate side by side, providing a clear pathway for the future development of the wider operation.

The longer-term aim is to develop a comprehensive wellness destination bringing together different areas of expertise and services under one broader vision.

Alongside the expansion of services, workforce development and education are also expected to play an important role in the next stage. Founder of Aesthetic Balance, Dr Nicky Westwood, ultimately plans to establish her own Academy, drawing on the experience she has gained throughout her career in nursing and education.

The Academy would form part of a wider commitment to developing people and sharing knowledge, while reflecting the principles that have shaped Dr Nicky’s approach throughout her career.

Dr Nicky said: “I have spent more than 30 years in nursing, healthcare and education, and this next phase is about bringing that experience together. I want to create something that goes beyond individual treatments and create a place that brings together aesthetics, beauty, health, wellbeing and education, while keeping individualised care at the heart of what we do.”

Dr Nicky Westwood established Aesthetic Balance in 2025, following more than 30 years of clinical experience in nursing, healthcare and education. A registered nurse and Independent Nurse Prescriber, she moved into aesthetics in 2024, opening the clinic in January 2025 after years of interest in the sector.

Her move into aesthetics was driven in part by seeing the impact that confidence and self-care can have on patients.

She added: “For me, aesthetics is about much more than a treatment. People are choosing to invest in themselves, their confidence and their wellbeing, and I want to support them to do that in a way that feels individual and considered. We don’t simply offer treatments or injectables; we take a holistic approach, assessing each person individually and developing treatment plans around what they want to achieve.

Aesthetic Balance provides a range of treatments for both women and men, with services including anti-ageing treatments, dermal fillers, skin boosters, polynucleotides, microneedling, chemical peels, dermaplaning, vitamin treatments, Map My Mole, WOW Fusion®️, WOW Facials®️ skin analysis and LED therapy.

The clinic also offers a focus on women’s and men’s health, alongside different packages and events designed around the needs of its clients.

The planned Wellness Hub represents the next stage of Aesthetic Balance’s development, building on the clinic’s existing services while creating a longer-term platform for growth, education and wider wellbeing provision.