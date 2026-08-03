Clive H Almey Set to Launch Epic Debut Fantasy Novel Chronicles of Antoria: LOST SOULS

MILTON KEYNES, UK. July 31, 2026 – Former Royal Air Force serviceman Clive H Almey will publish his first fantasy novel, Chronicles of Antoria: LOST SOULS – A Tale of Tragedy and the Cost of Freedom, on 28 August 2026. The highly anticipated release marks the beginning of an epic fantasy series inspired by resilience, courage, and a lifelong passion for storytelling.

The publication marks the fulfilment of a lifelong ambition and introduces readers to an epic fantasy world where courage, sacrifice, and the relentless pursuit of freedom are tested by the devastation of war.

Drawing on decades of life experience, resilience, and imagination, Clive has crafted the opening instalment of the Chronicles of Antoria series. Combining sweeping world-building with emotionally driven storytelling, the novel explores the human cost of conflict while celebrating hope, loyalty, and perseverance. With additional sequels already in development, the book lays the foundation for an ambitious fantasy saga.

The book begins with war once again descending upon Antoria. As the ruthless Agamids sweep across the land, kingdoms fall, alliances crumble, and entire populations are forced into slavery or driven into hiding.

From burning ports to hidden jungle sanctuaries, survival depends on courage, sacrifice, and an unwavering determination to remain free.

Amid the chaos, old allies reunite, unlikely heroes emerge, and long-forgotten rivalries resurface. Readers are taken on a perilous journey from Port Harl and onto the occupied lands of Zand, where every decision carries consequences and every triumph comes at a cost.

Blending adventure, tragedy, and richly imagined fantasy, Chronicles of Antoria: LOST SOULS – A Tale of Tragedy and the Cost of Freedom explores the true price of liberty through compelling characters and high-stakes storytelling.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind his debut novel, Clive H Almey said, “Writing Chronicles of Antoria: LOST SOULS – A Tale of Tragedy and the Cost of Freedom has been a deeply personal journey. Although set in a fictional world, the story explores very real themes of loss, resilience, hope, and the sacrifices people make to protect those they love. I hope readers will become immersed in Antoria, connect with its characters, and be reminded that even in the darkest of times, courage and the desire for freedom can endure.”

Born on 18 May 1955 in Cardiff, Clive H Almey grew up in Llanrumney as the only child of Edith Joyce and Fred Alan Almey. Raised in a warm and compassionate home that regularly welcomed foster children, he credits his parents with shaping the values that would later influence both his life and his writing.

Inspired by his father’s military service, Clive joined the Royal Air Force in 1972, embarking on a varied career that included supporting helicopter operations from Ascension Island during the Falklands conflict. His father’s service during the Korean War further strengthened a family tradition of commitment and resilience.

In 1982, Clive married Susan, and together they spent 40 years raising their two sons, Gareth and Gregory. Susan’s compassion as a nurse inspired one of the novel’s most significant characters, making her influence an enduring part of the story.

Following the loss of his wife to cancer in 2022 and the deaths of both his parents within the same year, Clive turned to writing as a way to channel his grief and honour their memory. Determined to realise a dream he had long postponed, he began creating the world of Antoria, even building a detailed wooden model ship that would become the Arn, a central element of the story.

He started writing the novel in January 2024 and completed the first draft in May 2025. Since then, he has focused on preparing the book for publication while writing the next two instalments in the Chronicles of Antoria series.

Now aged 71, Clive H Almey makes his literary debut with a novel born from a lifetime of experience, imagination, and perseverance. Through Chronicles of Antoria: LOST SOULS – A Tale of Tragedy and the Cost of Freedom, he invites readers into an unforgettable world where heroism is forged through adversity and freedom is won at the greatest of costs.

The release is published by UK-based Maple Publishers, a company known for supporting imaginative and engaging works in literature, with book cover design and book layout by White Magic Studios.