Jared Wells Exposes Alleged Shortcomings Within Homeowners Associations in New Investigative Book WARNING: WHAT THEY WANT KEPT SECRET

New investigative work examines transparency, accountability and governance within homeowners associations and the legal system



ALOHA, OR. July 2nd, 2026 – Author Jared Wells has announced the release of his latest book, WARNING: WHAT THEY WANT KEPT SECRET, an investigative work that explores alleged shortcomings in Homeowners Association (HOA) governance and raises broader questions about transparency, accountability and the effectiveness of the legal system.

Drawing on years of personal experience, extensive documentation and recorded board meetings, Wells presents what he describes as a detailed examination of systemic issues affecting residential communities. Throughout the book, he argues that a lack of meaningful oversight has allowed governance failures to persist, often leaving homeowners with limited avenues for recourse.

At the heart of WARNING: WHAT THEY WANT KEPT SECRET is Wells’ assertion that many homeowners are expected to rely on what he calls an “honour system” that frequently fails to protect their interests. He claims that inadequate transparency, inconsistent decision-making and limited accountability can create environments in which important maintenance concerns and financial decisions remain hidden from residents.

“We are living under an ‘honour system’ that has no honour,” Wells said. “From major foundation failures caused by poor construction practices to the routine suppression of critical maintenance information, the evidence exists yet the legal system continues to look the other way.”

The book examines a range of issues that Wells believes deserve greater public attention, including allegations relating to concealed maintenance deficiencies, significant differences between reported HOA project costs and actual construction expenses, and concerns surrounding ventilation failures that, according to the author, may contribute to mould growth and other health-related risks. Wells also discusses evidence that he claims highlights institutional failings, including documentation and recordings intended to support his claims.

Rather than presenting his work solely as an exposé, Wells positions the book as a practical resource for homeowners seeking to better understand the responsibilities of community associations and recognise warning signs of potential governance failures. He argues that informed residents are better equipped to question decisions, demand greater transparency and advocate for stronger oversight within their communities.

Throughout the publication, Wells recounts his own efforts to protect property values while navigating what he describes as complex bureaucratic processes. His experiences form the basis of a wider discussion about the relationship between homeowners, association boards and the courts, prompting readers to consider whether existing systems provide sufficient safeguards against institutional negligence.

The release of WARNING: WHAT THEY WANT KEPT SECRET comes amid continuing public conversations surrounding governance, financial accountability and the rights of homeowners. While the book reflects Wells’ personal experiences and conclusions, it also encourages broader discussion about the importance of transparency and responsible management within residential communities.

By combining first-hand accounts with supporting documentation, Wells seeks to encourage readers to examine how accountability is maintained within organisations entrusted with managing shared properties. He argues that when documentation is overlooked and concerns remain unresolved, public awareness becomes an essential step towards meaningful reform.

Through its examination of governance, oversight and institutional accountability, the book aims to inspire informed dialogue and encourage greater transparency within residential communities.

The release is published by Maple Publishers, a USA-based publishing company known for supporting imaginative and engaging literary works, while also offering professional book cover design and book layout services.