Leadership Expert Sean McPheat Launches UNLED®, a Six-Part Framework That Helps Managers Build Teams That Run Without Them

The founder and CEO of MTD Training and Skillshub releases the UNLED® book, online courses and workshops, built on 25 years of developing managers in more than 9,000 organisations worldwide.



COVENTRY, UK. September 30th, 2026: Sean McPheat, leadership authority, author and founder and CEO of Sean McPheat, leadership authority, author and founder and CEO of MTD Training and Skillshub , today announced the launch of UNLED® , a leadership framework created to help managers build teams that can think, decide and deliver without depending on them for everything.

UNLED® is built on a simple idea that runs against most traditional leadership advice: a manager’s job is not to be needed more, but to build a team that needs them less. McPheat calls this his leadership philosophy, and UNLED® is the practical system that makes it work day to day.

Sean McPheat, the creator of the UNLED® framework said: “Most managers are stretched thin because everything runs through them. Decisions wait for their approval, work gets checked and redone, and their own priorities get pushed to evenings and weekends. Left unchecked, that pattern slows the whole team down, burns the manager out and stops good people from growing, until the best of them leave.

“Layers of management have been stripped out and the managers who are left are running bigger teams with less support. You can’t give twelve people the same hand holding you used to give four. Something has to give, and usually it’s the manager’s own health and the team’s development. Building a team that doesn’t need you for everything isn’t a nice-to- have anymore, it’s the only way the job is doable.”

UNLED® gives managers a structured, step by step way to reduce their team’s reliance on them. It has six parts – Direction, Capability, Decision ownership, Systems and Rituals, Removal, and the 10% Leadership Role.

The framework works as a single system. The 10% Leadership Rule sits at the base, providing the protected time. Direction, Capability, Decision Ownership, and Systems and Rituals form the core work. Removal sits at the top as the result of getting the foundations right, not as a first step.

“I was the person everything waited on at MTD Training,” Sean McPheat added. “Every big opportunity came through me, and the business could only move as fast as I could. UNLED® came out of fixing that in my own companies.”

The UNLED® product suite includes UNLED® the book, online courses, live virtual workshops led by the MTD Training team, in-house cohort training, and a YouTube series covering each part of the framework in depth.