Louis Mulholland Announces Launch of New Novel Perfectly Imperfect

A Powerful Historical Novel Explores Humanity, Resilience and the Universal Desire to Belong

UK. July 3rd, 2026 – Louis Mulholland is set to release his compelling new novel, Louis Mulholland is set to release his compelling new novel, Perfectly Imperfect , due to be published on 7 August 2026.

Combining historical fiction with profound social commentary, the novel challenges long-held perceptions of normality, acceptance and belonging while shining a light on those who have too often been overlooked throughout history.

Perfectly Imperfect tells the story of an intelligent, witty and compassionate outcast whose greatest aspiration is simply to live an ordinary life. Yet despite her abilities and kindness, she finds herself excluded from society because she fails to conform to accepted expectations.

Through her experiences, Louis Mulholland explores the emotional toll of prejudice, the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring search for dignity in an unforgiving world.

Set against the backdrop of a harsher period in history, the novel transports readers to an era where vulnerable individuals frequently endured cruelty, exploitation and discrimination. With limited legal protections and widespread superstition shaping public attitudes, many people found themselves judged not by their character, but by fear, ignorance and financial self-interest.

Rather than offering a conventional historical narrative, Perfectly Imperfect examines the lives of ordinary people whose humanity was overshadowed by society’s prejudices. The novel reveals how individuals seeking nothing more than acceptance and an honest living were manipulated, mistreated and exploited for profit. Forced to work long hours under gruelling conditions while enduring verbal and physical abuse, they were denied the compassion and respect afforded to others.

Despite the difficult themes it addresses, the novel aims to be a story of hope, courage and perseverance. It encourages readers to reflect on how societies define normality, while highlighting the timeless importance of empathy, fairness and inclusion.

Writing has been a lifelong passion for Louis Mulholland, although his creative journey began during childhood through a love of hip-hop music, where he became inspired by artists who combined rhythm, pronunciation and carefully crafted lyrics to communicate powerful ideas. As a teenager, he channelled this inspiration into writing his own songs, developing an appreciation for rhyme, wordplay and expressive storytelling.

Over time, his creative interests broadened beyond music, leading him to investigate a diverse range of subjects including religion, the universe, planetary science, ufology, narcissistic abuse and modern politics. These varied interests have shaped both his worldview and his distinctive writing style, allowing him to approach complex themes with curiosity, balance and accessibility.

With more time to dedicate to writing during the COVID-19 lockdown, Louis immersed himself in historical research, becoming fascinated by overlooked events and remarkable individuals whose stories rarely receive mainstream attention. This period helped refine the thoughtful and empathetic perspective that now characterises his work.

For Louis, history is more than a record of past events; it is a source of valuable lessons that can help shape a more compassionate future. That philosophy is woven throughout Perfectly Imperfect.

The release is published by Maple Publishers, a UK-based publishing company known for supporting imaginative and engaging literary works, while also offering professional book cover design and book layout services.