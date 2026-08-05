Lynn Marie Gray Announces Launch of New Book The Magical Healing Wood

Mental health professional combines years of experience with imaginative storytelling to offer a compassionate guide to navigating grief

MILTON KEYNES, UK. July 30th, 2026 – Author and mental health professional Lynn Marie Gray has announced the release of her new book, The Magical Healing Wood, which will officially launch on 7th August 2026. It is an uplifting and imaginative publication designed to support readers of all ages as they navigate the often-challenging journey of grief.

The book has been written for children, young people and adults alike, recognising that grief is a deeply personal experience that affects everyone differently. Through its engaging narrative, readers are encouraged to explore their emotions in a safe and meaningful way, discovering how imagination can help bring comfort, understanding and hope.

Instead of prescribing a single way to cope with grief, the book encourages readers to reflect on their own emotions while becoming immersed in its magical setting. Its gentle narrative allows individuals to interpret the story in their own way, making it a highly personal reading experience that can offer comfort during difficult times.



Lynn Marie Gray said: “I wanted to create a story that encourages compassion, understanding and emotional resilience. If this book helps even one person feel less alone in their grief, it has achieved its purpose.”

With growing awareness of the importance of mental health and emotional wellbeing, resources that encourage open conversations around grief are becoming increasingly valuable. Lynn’s latest publication contributes to that wider conversation by presenting a compassionate and accessible approach that combines lived experience with creative expression.

Throughout the story, readers are reminded that grief is not simply about loss but also about resilience, healing and the possibility of finding hope again. The book’s imaginative themes encourage self-expression and reflection, helping readers discover their own path towards acceptance while embracing the restorative power of creativity.

The Magical Healing Wood is intended not only for those experiencing bereavement but also for families, carers, educators and anyone seeking a thoughtful resource to help support others through periods of emotional loss. Its universal themes and accessible style make it suitable for readers from a wide range of backgrounds and age groups.

As conversations surrounding mental health continue to evolve, The Magical Healing Wood offers a timely reminder that healing can take many forms. Through its enchanting storytelling and positive message, the book provides readers with a comforting space to reflect, reconnect with themselves and discover hope beyond loss.

The release is published by UK-based Maple Publishers, a company known for supporting imaginative and engaging works in literature, with book cover design, and book layout by White Magic Studios.