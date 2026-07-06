Michael Mathers Announces Launch of New Book ‘New Horizons Book 2’

Award-worthy countryside-inspired series continues with a gripping tale of survival, nature and mystery



MILTON KEYNES, UK. July 2nd, 2026 – Author Michael Mathers has announced the release of his latest novel, – Author Michael Mathers has announced the release of his latest novel, New Horizons Book 2 , the newest instalment in his acclaimed series that combines adventure, compelling characters and the enduring bond between humanity and the natural world.

The new release marks another milestone in a literary journey that began with an unexpected conversation between Michael and his close friend, writer and accomplished classical pianist John Hursey. The pair originally discussed collaborating on a book, with Hursey contributing the opening two pages before encouraging Michael to continue the project independently. Reflecting on those early days, Michael believes his friend knew exactly what he was doing, providing the encouragement needed to embark on what has since become a successful and deeply personal journey.

Drawing heavily on his lifelong connection with the countryside, Michael has created a series that is rooted in authenticity. Having spent many years working in forestry and developing a close understanding of wildlife, birds and the natural environment, he wanted to infuse his stories with vivid landscapes and believable animal characters that resonate with readers. His practical experience provides the foundation for the realistic settings and themes that run throughout the books.

The first two novels in the New Horizons series are set on a remote island off Scotland’s rugged west coast, where isolation and the beauty of nature play a central role in shaping the narrative. In New Horizons Book 2 , readers once again encounter breathtaking scenery and the close relationship between people and the environment that has become a defining feature of Michael’s work.

As the wider series progresses, the story expands beyond the island setting. The Scottish mainland gradually assumes greater importance, culminating in Book Three, where the action moves entirely to the dramatic west coast mainland. This shift introduces a broader and more intense backdrop for the unfolding events, allowing the story to develop on an even larger scale while maintaining its strong connection to the natural world.

Among the many animal characters featured throughout the series, Calvin the pig, who makes his appearance in Book Three, has become Michael’s favourite character despite being the only animal in the series with which the author has had no direct real-life experience. With characteristic humour, Michael jokes that he would prefer the other animal characters not to discover his preference.

Readers can also expect more than straightforward adventure. Running quietly through every character, relationship and situation is a subtle underlying thread that rewards careful attention. Rather than revealing its meaning outright, Michael invites readers to discover its significance for themselves as the story develops, adding an extra layer of depth and intrigue to the series.

Alongside the physical challenges faced by the characters is an undercurrent of the mystical and unexplained, creating a balance between the tangible and the mysterious. Michael deliberately leaves it to readers to decide whether that balance has been achieved, encouraging personal interpretation and discussion.

The series reaches new levels of suspense in Book Three, where the three central characters become locked in an unrelenting struggle for survival. Facing escalating dangers and seemingly insurmountable obstacles, they are forced to rely on every measure of courage, resilience and determination. Whether their strength and resolve will ultimately be enough remains one of the story’s most compelling questions.

The release is published by Maple Publishers, a UK-based publishing company known for supporting imaginative and engaging literary works, while also offering professional book cover design and book layout services.