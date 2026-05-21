New international thriller by Robert Faulkner explores trust, danger and global intrigue

Robert Faulkner has unveiled a compelling new thriller that transports readers across borders into a tense and unpredictable world where alliances shift and survival hangs in the balance.

The Mysteries of Rome and Intrigue follows field operative Giorgio, whose plans for rest are abruptly interrupted by a sealed message ordering his immediate return via Athens. What begins as a routine directive quickly escalates into a dangerous pursuit of stolen secret files, drawing Giorgio and his long-time associate Emilio into a web of deception where loyalty is uncertain and survival is never assured.

Set against a richly drawn backdrop of Athens and Rome, the story unfolds through a series of tense encounters, shifting alliances, and quiet moments of reflection that reveal the personal cost of life lived in the shadows. The novel is inspired by Faulker’s years of global travel and professional work across borders.

As powerful enemies close in and hidden motives surface, Giorgio must navigate betrayal, moral ambiguity, and the consequences of trust in a world where nothing and no one is as they seem.

As the story moves from Greece to Rome, secrets surface, alliances fracture, and powerful forces close in. Amid hidden desires, manipulation, and escalating danger, Giorgio must navigate a web of lies where one wrong decision could prove fatal. In this world of power and passion, trust is a risk and survival comes at a cost.

Speaking of this latest work, 68-year-old Faulkner said: “The novel opens in Athens with sharp dialogue and immediate tension, immersing readers in the lived reality of seasoned operatives who understand that even friendships have an expiry date.

“Rome becomes the emotional and symbolic heart of the story, where moments of beauty and reflection stand in stark contrast to the dangers faced by those lives lived in shadow.”

Keen readers will observe that poetic elements are woven throughout the book, including a striking concluding poem that echoes the journey, the losses, and the quiet sacrifices made along the way. Themes of loyalty, consequence, and moral ambiguity linger long after the final page.

A cinematic book trailer script reinforces the novel’s atmosphere, tracing the characters’ movements across continents and culminating at Rome’s fountain of love and dreams, where past fears become present reality and separation is inevitable.

This compelling thriller will appeal to readers who enjoy international espionage, political intrigue, espionage fiction, political intrigue, Rome thriller, Athens espionage, global conspiracy, intelligence operatives, high stakes suspense, emotionally complex characters, and stories rooted in real world experience.