Tracey Bergsma announces launch of debut romantic fantasy novel Through Emily’s Eyes

MILTON KEYNES, UK. September 9th, 2026 – A debut novel exploring grief, loss, love and self-discovery is being launched by author – A debut novel exploring grief, loss, love and self-discovery is being launched by author Tracey Bergsma , drawing on her own experiences and a lifelong love of imagination.

Through Emily’s Eyes follows Emily, a young woman struggling with loss, anxiety and a feeling that she does not quite belong in the world around her.

Seeking an escape from the pressures of everyday life, Emily retreats into her dreams, where she encounters a mysterious guardian who is powerful, fiercely loyal and deeply protective, giving her the feeling of finally being truly seen, loved and protected from the monsters created by her fears. But as the story develops, the distinction between Emily’s dreams and her waking life begins to disappear.

The novel sees Emily forced to confront secrets about herself and discover abilities she never knew she possessed. Her journey ultimately becomes one of learning to accept the parts of herself that once made her feel different and finding the strength to face what lies ahead.

Written as a blend of romance, fantasy and mystery, Through Emily’s Eyes also explores themes of grief, healing, resilience and the search for belonging.

For Tracey, the book has its roots in a difficult period of her own life.

Raised on a farm surrounded by horses and other animals, she developed a strong connection with nature and an active imagination from an early age. Although she had always been interested in writing, it was the experience of losing someone close to her that prompted her to begin turning her ideas into stories.

Writing became a way of processing difficult emotions and provided an escape during a challenging time.

Her influences include romantic films and stories as well as fantasy, combining the emotional aspects of relationships with imagined worlds.

Tracey said: “I wanted to write a story about love, but also about finding strength within yourself. Emily has to learn that the things she sees as weaknesses can actually become the things that help her move forward. She dreamed of her guardian, but destiny made him real.”

The resulting story centres on the idea that dreams can sometimes reveal more about a person than they initially realise, while questioning what happens when those dreams begin to influence reality.

Through Emily’s Eyes is intended for readers of romantic fantasy and stories centred on love, imagination and personal transformation.

The book has been designed by White Magic Studios, known for supporting imaginative and engaging works in literature through professional book cover design and book layout services. The release is published by Maple Publishers, a UK-based publishing company dedicated to promoting compelling literary works.