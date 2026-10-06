Trude Bryan Announces Launch of New Book Unqualified for Love (and loving it)

Debut novel blends humour, heartbreak and the wonderfully chaotic realities of starting over



WEST BROMWICH, UK. October 5th, 2026 – Author Trude Bryan has announced the launch of her debut novel, – Author Trude Bryan has announced the launch of her debut novel, Unqualified for Love (and loving it) , a humorous and heartfelt story exploring love, resilience, family and the unexpected moments that can shape a person’s life.

At the centre of the novel is Kendra, a woman whose romantic history could perhaps best be described as eventful. When her husband, Trent, cheats on her and demands a divorce, Kendra finds herself facing the challenge of raising their two children, Kyah and Caleb, while attempting to keep a home — and a life — from falling apart.

With the support of her sister Petunia and loyal friends Bernie, Valerie and Finnean, Kendra begins the often messy and unpredictable process of rebuilding her life. Along the way, she encounters a series of funny, awkward and occasionally disastrous situations that force her to reassess what she wants, who she is and what it means to start again.

Adding another layer of humour to the story is Roly, a spirited dog whose personality and questionable decision-making are inspired by Trude’s own small dog, Diesel. The character brings an element of charm and chaos to Kendra’s journey, reflecting the author’s ability to find comedy in the everyday.

The novel is rooted in Trude’s lifelong love of storytelling. Her writing journey began when she was a teenager, when she started writing short stories and dreamed of joining a writing club. At the time, however, the cost made that ambition difficult to pursue. Despite this, her interest in storytelling never disappeared.

Years later, during a trip to Turkey with her now-husband, a series of unusual and hilarious experiences reignited Trude’s desire to write. The events provided the initial spark for a story, combining real-life observations with imagination and a natural ability to recognise the humour in everyday situations. Over time, those experiences developed into the fictional world of Kendra and ultimately became Unqualified for Love (and loving it).

Trude’s own life and professional experiences have also contributed to the perspective behind her writing. She began her General Nurse training at Good Hope General Hospital in 1988 and qualified in 1991. During her nursing career, she worked across medical and surgical wards, GUM and outpatients.

She later went on to study for a degree in Social Policy and Sociology before completing a PGCE in FAHE. Her education and professional experience led to a long-standing career in teaching, and she has worked as a Health and Social Care Lecturer since 1999.

Through her career, Trude has spent decades working with and observing people from different backgrounds and circumstances. Those experiences have given her a strong appreciation of resilience, human relationships and the imperfections that make people relatable — themes that feature prominently throughout her debut novel.

Away from her professional life, Trude has been married for almost 26 years and is a proud mum to two young adults, Abbie, 24, and Nathan, 22. Her family life, observations of people and experiences over the years have all contributed to the storytelling voice that runs through her work.

Rather than presenting life as neat or predictable, Unqualified for Love (and loving it) embraces its complications. Through Kendra’s experiences, the novel explores heartbreak, friendship, family and self-discovery while maintaining a light-hearted approach to the challenges of starting over.

Trude said: “I think storytelling is ultimately about recognising the humour and humanity in imperfect situations. This novel invites readers to follow Kendra as she navigates the ups and downs of life, discovers unexpected sources of support and begins to find her confidence again.”

With its combination of humour, warmth and relatable characters, Unqualified for Love (and loving it) marks the beginning of Trude Bryan’s journey as a published author and brings together a lifelong love of storytelling with her observations of the wonderfully unpredictable nature of everyday life.

The release is published by UK-based Maple Publishers, a company known for supporting imaginative and engaging works in literature, with book cover design, and book layout by White Magic Studios.