ZX Spectrum 45th anniversary book reaches crowdfunding target in only 98 minutes

HERTFORD, UK. October 7th, 2026 — Golden Slumbers Publishing has announced that The Rubber-Keyed Wonder, its official Sinclair ZX Spectrum 45th anniversary book, reached its funding target 98 minutes after launching on 1 October 2026. Written by — Golden Slumbers Publishing has announced that The Rubber-Keyed Wonder, its official Sinclair ZX Spectrum 45th anniversary book, reached its funding target 98 minutes after launching on 1 October 2026. Written by Kim Justice , the book is scheduled for publication in April 2027.

The campaign opened at midday and reached its initial target at 1.38pm. Funding was secured on the first day, with the campaign continuing to offer backers a choice of editions ahead of publication. The book examines the history and legacy of the ZX Spectrum and its influence on gaming and programming.

The April 2027 publication is timed to mark the computer’s 45th anniversary. The project looks back at a machine associated with an early generation of home computing, when users encountered both commercial games and opportunities to write programs of their own. Its subject encompasses the Spectrum’s place in gaming culture as well as the memories attached to the computer.

Alongside the other editions offered through the campaign, a 45th Anniversary Edition is limited to 480 individually numbered copies. Each copy will be personally signed by Crispin Sinclair, son of ZX Spectrum creator Sir Clive Sinclair. This edition includes a presentation slipcase and bookmark, with foil detailing and an embossed Spectrum design. The 480-copy limit refers to the total edition size, rather than the number remaining.

Ben Grant of Golden Slumbers Publishing said: “Reaching the funding target within 98 minutes was incredible, and we are grateful to everyone who has supported the launch so far. For many people, the Spectrum 48k was their first experience of gaming or programming. This book is an opportunity to revisit that history and the lasting connection people have with the machine.”