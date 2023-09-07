Bespoke International Group Sees Strong Growth with Notable Retail Sector Wins

Bespoke International Group, a leading provider of outsourcing and managed customer services, has received a significant boost in turnover projections thanks to recent account wins in the retail sector.

With roots in South Africa, the company, founded by pioneers in the outsourced customer service industry, is now in its 5th year of trading and has shown steady growth in each of the previous 4 years. Their expertise and reputation as a preferred supplier to the retail sector have paved the way for new account acquisitions in the first half of 2023, further expanding their already impressive retail and e-retail portfolio.

Keith Shanks, the Sales Director, expressed his thoughts on the recent retail sector successes, stating, “Our ability to deliver exceptional quality, agility, and retail peak flexibility for multinational e-retailers has enabled us to secure major new UK-based retail clients this year. Among them are a leading multi-brand retailer and a major UK-based clothing retailer. Both of these clients have the potential for significant growth throughout the peak trading period and beyond, into 2024.”

Shanks highlighted the strengths of Bespoke International Group, saying, “Our people truly stand out when it comes to winning business. Our agility allows us to swiftly onboard and scale new accounts without compromising quality, making our proposition highly compelling. Our Durban-based advisors excel in omni-channel customer service support and inbound sales. The retail industry is subject to seasonality, and our experience in handling peak trading enables us to plan and flex accurately to meet seasonal demands and provide crucial support during those critical times.”

Traditionally, mid-October marks the start of peak season in the retail sector, leading up to the demand surge during November’s Black Friday and through the festive and new year period. Bespoke International Group engages in thorough account planning well in advance, setting clear objectives for recruitment, staff training, and performance KPIs to meet the heightened demands.

Having achieved continuous growth year after year, Bespoke International Group has become a leading figure in the development of retail sector outsourcing in South Africa. In acknowledgment of their strong UK client base, the company has established a UK-based senior team, offering valuable face-to-face consultation during the onboarding process and throughout the partnership.

To learn more about Bespoke International Group, please visit www.bespokeinternationalgroup.com or contact Keith Shanks, Sales Director, at keith.shanks@bespokeinternationalgroup.com.