Business Leader Awards 2023: Honouring Trailblazers in Business Leadership

Business Awards UK proudly presents the Business Leader Awards 2023, a prestigious event celebrating visionary leaders who are redefining the landscape of business. These awards acknowledge the dedication, perseverance, and exceptional leadership demonstrated by individuals across diverse sectors.

Business Leader Awards 2023 Winners:

Argento – Best Business Leader in Marketing & Advertising

Bodi Me Ltd. – Best Business Leader in Digital Transformation

Dani Organic Foods Limited – Best Family Business Leader

Gillies and Mackay – Best Business Leader in Manufacturing

Scientific Management International Ltd – Best Business Leader in Technology

ShellShock Designs – Best Business Leader in Creative

The Small Business Handbook – Best Business Leader in Coaching

Trustmark Roofing and Building – Most Innovative Business Leader

Twenty7tec – Best Business Leader in Finance

Business Leader Awards 2023 Finalists:

ActionCOACH Bristol – UK Business Leader of the Year 2023

ActionCOACH Bristol – UK Business Leader of the Year 2023

Champions PLC UK – Best Family Business Leader

EducateMe Global – Best Business Leader in Training & Education

Enter The Arena – Best Business Leader in Coaching

Foundation – Most Innovative Business Leader

Gillies and Mackay – Best Business Leader in Coaching, Best Family Business Leader

MAK25 London Limited – Best Business Leader in Social Media, Best Non-Profit Business Leader

Podobrace India Pvt Ltd – Best Business Leader in Manufacturing

Sapience Communications – UK Business Leader of the Year 2023

Scientific Management International Ltd – International Business Leader of the Year 2023

ShellShock Designs – International Business Leader of the Year 2023

The Small Business Handbook – Best Business Leader in Marketing & Advertising, Best Business Leader in Social Media

THRIVE – Best Business Leader in Technology

– Best Business Leader in Technology Twenty7tec – Best Business Leader in Technology

Business Leader Awards 2023 Individual Award Winners & Finalists:

Winner: Nav Ahmed, Arden University – Best Business Leader in Training & Education

Winner: Nav Ahmed, Arden University – Best Business Leader in Training & Education

Winner: Giovanni Soffietto, BMABA – UK Business Leader of the Year 2023

Winner: Adit Pipalva, INFINITE SQUARE LIMITED – International Business Leader of the Year 2023

Winner: Sophie Elsworthy, InsightX Limited – Best Young Business Leader (Under 35)

Winner: Elham Gobran, Twisted Mirror (Comedy App Ltd) – Best Business Leader in Social Media

Finalist: Giovanni Soffietto, BMABA – Best Young Business Leader (Under 35)

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the distinguished winners and finalists of the Business Leader Awards 2023. The caliber of this year’s recipients stands as a testament to the innovation and leadership shaping the business landscape in the UK.

For instance, Nav Ahmed’s recognition as the Best Business Leader in Training & Education at Arden University underscores the growing importance of educational leadership in today’s competitive market.

Furthermore, the multiple accolades received by companies such as Gillies and Mackay and Scientific Management International Ltd highlight that excellence knows no bounds in terms of sector. These awards serve as an inspirational benchmark for emerging business leaders, offering valuable insights into the qualities and skills required to make a significant impact within their respective industries.

For more information about the 2023 Business Leader Awards or to request interviews, kindly contact Business Awards UK.